King home shot at twice in last three days: YRP

A home in King was shot at twice over the course of three days, York Regional Police (YRP) said in a release on Tuesday that asked potential witnesses to come forward.

Investigators say the first incident occurred on Sunday at around 7:50 p.m. when gunshots were fired at the home in the Dufferin Street and King Road area.

They say a suspect was seen shooting a gun at the home before taking off in a dark-coloured sedan.

On Tuesday, the same home was targeted again.

Officers say they were called at around 5:20 a.m. after a gunman was seen firing multiple rounds at the home before leaving in a dark-coloured sedan.

“The residence was occupied during both shootings, but no injuries were reported,” a YRP release states.

“Investigators are seeking any additional video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways during or around the time of either shooting.”