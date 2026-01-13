Russia launches another major attack on Ukraine’s power grid and other sites, killing 4

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP) Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2026 4:11 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 5:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a second major drone and missile bombardment of Ukraine in four days, officials said Tuesday, aiming again at the power grid and apparently snubbing U.S.-led peace efforts as the war approaches the four-year mark.

Russia fired almost 300 drones, 18 ballistic missiles and seven cruise missiles at eight regions overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.

One strike in the northeastern Kharkiv region killed four people at a mail depot, and several hundred thousand households were without power in the Kyiv region, Zelenskyy said. The daytime temperature in the capital was -12 C (around 10 F). The streets were covered with ice, and the city rumbled with the noise from generators.

Four days earlier, Russia also sent hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in a large-scale overnight attack and, for only the second time in the war, it used a powerful new hypersonic missile that struck western Ukraine in what appeared to be a clear warning to Kyiv’s NATO allies that it won’t back down.

On Monday, the United States accused Russia of a “ dangerous and inexplicable escalation ” of the fighting, when the Trump administration is trying to advance peace negotiations.

Tammy Bruce, the U.S. deputy ambassador to the United Nations, told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that Washington deplores “the staggering number of casualties” in the conflict and condemns Russia’s intensifying attacks on energy and other infrastructure.

Russia has sought to deny Ukrainian civilians heat and running water in the freezing winter months over the course of the war, hoping to wear down public resistance to Moscow’s full-scale invasion, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukrainian officials describe the strategy as “weaponizing winter.”

In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the Russian attack also wounded 10 people, local authorities said.

In the southern city of Odesa, six people were wounded in the attack, said Oleh Kiper, the head of the regional military administration. The strikes damaged energy infrastructure, a hospital, a kindergarten, an educational facility and a number of residential buildings, he said.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is counting on quicker deliveries of agreed upon air defense systems from the U.S. and Europe, as well as new pledges of aid, to counter Russia’s latest onslaught.

Meanwhile, Russian air defenses shot down 11 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Tuesday. Seven were reportedly destroyed over Russia’s Rostov region, where Gov. Yuri Slyusar confirmed an attack on the coastal city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers (about 24 miles) east of the Ukrainian border, in Kyiv’s latest long-range attack on Russian war-related facilities.

Ukraine’s military said domestically-produced drones hit a drone manufacturing facility in Taganrog. The Atlant Aero plant carries out design, manufacturing and testing of Molniya drones and components for Orion unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Explosions and a fire were reported at the site, with damage to production buildings confirmed, the General Staff said.

It wasn’t possible to independently verify the reports.

___

Katie Marie Davies contributed to this report from Manchester, England.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspect torches tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Peel police are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to show a suspect...

updated

8m ago

Residents worry about safety along Parkside Drive after speed camera ban

Despite years of debate and planning, Parkside Drive in Toronto's west end remains one of the city's most notorious roads for speeding and with the banning of automated speed...

14h ago

No Name beef burgers recalled nationwide over E. coli contamination risk

A nationwide recall has been issued for No Name brand Beef Burgers due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced. The recall, published Jan. 12, affects...

47m ago

Raptors all-time great Kyle Lowry likely makes final on-court appearance in Toronto

Kyle Lowry really wasn't sure he was going to get to play in Toronto one last time. He knew it would take a sizable 76ers lead for head coach Nick Nurse to call him up from the far end of Philadelphia's...

2h ago

Top Stories

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspect torches tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Peel police are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to show a suspect...

updated

8m ago

Residents worry about safety along Parkside Drive after speed camera ban

Despite years of debate and planning, Parkside Drive in Toronto's west end remains one of the city's most notorious roads for speeding and with the banning of automated speed...

14h ago

No Name beef burgers recalled nationwide over E. coli contamination risk

A nationwide recall has been issued for No Name brand Beef Burgers due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced. The recall, published Jan. 12, affects...

47m ago

Raptors all-time great Kyle Lowry likely makes final on-court appearance in Toronto

Kyle Lowry really wasn't sure he was going to get to play in Toronto one last time. He knew it would take a sizable 76ers lead for head coach Nick Nurse to call him up from the far end of Philadelphia's...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Temperatures set to plummet this week

After a stretch of above-average weather, temperatures will be dropping on Thursday to a high of -10 C. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

0:37
Pearson airport worker trapped in cargo bay of Air Canada flight

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi.

16h ago

3:01
Passenger says medical emergency on GO train not handled properly

A Toronto woman is raising concerns after pulling an emergency alarm on a recent GO Train ride. Pat Taney reports

17h ago

1:00
From 2023: Pearson airport gold heist security footage

Security footage from 2023 shows the moment suspects in the largest gold heist in Canadian history where more than $20 million in gold bars was stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

18h ago

0:41
Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding seeks bail

An Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding is seeking bail after being accused for alleged involvement in drug smuggling and obtaining luxury goods.

20h ago

More Videos