TD report says two-thirds of Canadians surveyed plan to cut spending this year

Shoppers are seen at the Eaton Centre on Boxing Day in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 13, 2026 8:53 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 9:13 am.

TORONTO — A new report by TD Bank says two-thirds of Canadians surveyed say they plan to cut back on spending this year.

The report says the result is up from 51 per cent last year.

TD says younger Canadians in particular are looking to reduce their spending with 86 per cent of generation Z and 77 per cent of millennials planning to make cuts.

The result compared with 65 per cent of generation Xers and 43 per cent of boomers who say they are planning on reducing their spending.

The survey says top budget sacrifices included eating out less often at 55 per cent and making fewer retail purchases at 53 per cent.

Forty-four per cent say they plan on spending less on entertainment, such as concerts, sporting events and movies.

The online survey was conducted by Harris Poll from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2025, while two supplementary questions on Canadian buying habits and attitudes toward shopping local were included in a Leger Opinion panel done between Dec. 18, 2025, and Jan. 5, 2026.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspects torch tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to...

updated

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

28m ago

Highway 400 shut down in Bradford after multi-vehicle crash involving police officer

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ont., are closed Tuesday morning after a serious multi‑vehicle collision that resulted in a police officer being seriously injured,...

updated

29m ago

Raptors all-time great Kyle Lowry likely makes final on-court appearance in Toronto

Kyle Lowry really wasn't sure he was going to get to play in Toronto one last time. He knew it would take a sizable 76ers lead for head coach Nick Nurse to call him up from the far end of Philadelphia's...

5h ago

Top Stories

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspects torch tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to...

updated

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

28m ago

Highway 400 shut down in Bradford after multi-vehicle crash involving police officer

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ont., are closed Tuesday morning after a serious multi‑vehicle collision that resulted in a police officer being seriously injured,...

updated

29m ago

Raptors all-time great Kyle Lowry likely makes final on-court appearance in Toronto

Kyle Lowry really wasn't sure he was going to get to play in Toronto one last time. He knew it would take a sizable 76ers lead for head coach Nick Nurse to call him up from the far end of Philadelphia's...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
4 vehicles torched in overnight fire at Brampton truck yard, days after nearby tow‑truck arson

Emergency crews were called to 100 Rutherford Road South at approximately 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, where firefighters found two heavy tow trucks, a car, and a box truck engulfed in flames. Breakfast Television's Dilshad Burman has the latest.

1h ago

2:45
Temperatures set to plummet this week

After a stretch of above-average weather, temperatures will be dropping on Thursday to a high of -10 C. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

0:37
Pearson airport worker trapped in cargo bay of Air Canada flight

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi.

20h ago

3:01
Passenger says medical emergency on GO train not handled properly

A Toronto woman is raising concerns after pulling an emergency alarm on a recent GO Train ride. Pat Taney reports

20h ago

1:00
From 2023: Pearson airport gold heist security footage

Security footage from 2023 shows the moment suspects in the largest gold heist in Canadian history where more than $20 million in gold bars was stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

21h ago

More Videos