What’s at stake if Alberta separates from Canada?

The Alberta separatism movement isn’t new, but this most recent resurgence seems a little more potent. That’s in part because of the passage of Alberta’s Bill 14, which has made it arguably easier for citizen-led initiatives to end up on referendum ballots.

And the question of Alberta sovereignty is likely to end up on a ballot by the end of the year. The Alberta Prosperity Project got the green light from Elections Alberta for its question,’ Do you agree that Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?’ in December 2025. The group now about four months to gather about 177,000 signatures to its petition.

Host Cristina Howorun speaks with Dr. Barry Cooper, a political scientist with the University of Calgary and a long-time proponent of Alberta independence about why some Albertans want to secede from Canada, what happens next and how Ottawa can put some of those concerns to rest.