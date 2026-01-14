Some personnel at key US base in Qatar advised to evacuate as Iran official brings up earlier attack

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani aboard Air Force One at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Konstantin Toropin And Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2026 9:07 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 9:40 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some personnel at a key U.S. military base in Qatar have been advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening, a U.S. official said. The decision came as a senior official in Iran brought up an earlier Iranian attack there.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive plans, described the move at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as a precautionary measure. The official wouldn’t go into any further details about the move, including whether the evacuation was optional or mandatory, if it affected troops or civilian personnel, or the number of those advised to leave, citing the need for operational security.

In response, Qatar said Wednesday that such measures were being “undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.”

“The IMO reaffirms that the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities,” Qatar’s media office said in a post on X.

The Pentagon declined to comment on questions about the move.

It comes as anti-government protests in nearby Iran continue and President Donald Trump has said that he is willing to conduct military operations in the country if the government continues to retaliate against the protesters.

The base, which hosts thousands of U.S. service members, was targeted by Iran in June in retaliation for U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the social platform X wrote “the #US President, who repeatedly talks about the futile aggression against #Iran’s nuclear facilities, would do well to also mention the destruction of the US base in #Al-Udeid by Iranian missiles.”

“It would certainly help create a real understanding of Iran’s will and ability to respond to any aggression,” he added.

Iranian and Qatari officials had spoken on Tuesday amid the deadly crackdown in Iran and America’s escalating threats to intervene if protesters are not spared.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, had a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister.

In a statement on X, Al Thani said that he “reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s backing of all de-escalation efforts, as well as peaceful solutions to enhance security and stability in the region.”

Iran’s decision in June to retaliate against U.S. strikes by targeting the sprawling desert facility outside Doha created a rare tension between the two maritime neighbors, with Qatari officials saying it caught them by surprise.

No American or Qatari personnel were harmed, the U.S. military’s Central Command said, noting that the two forces worked together to defend the base. A Qatari military officer said one of 19 missiles fired by Iran was not intercepted and hit the base, but the Republican U.S. president said in a social media post at the time that “hardly any damage was done.”

___

Amiri reported from New York.

Konstantin Toropin And Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deer found shot with arrow at Park Lawn Cemetery, community outrage grows as police investigate

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year's Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and...

1h ago

Elderly Toronto victim scammed out of $4,000 in credit card pickup fraud, police say

Toronto police are seeking to identify two suspects after an elderly resident was defrauded of approximately $4,000 in a phone scam involving a fake credit-investigator and a ride‑share pickup. Investigators...

25m ago

Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States’ hands is ‘unacceptable’

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO should help the U.S. acquire Greenland and anything less than having the island in U.S. hands is unacceptable, hours before Vice...

1h ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

15h ago

Top Stories

Deer found shot with arrow at Park Lawn Cemetery, community outrage grows as police investigate

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year's Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and...

1h ago

Elderly Toronto victim scammed out of $4,000 in credit card pickup fraud, police say

Toronto police are seeking to identify two suspects after an elderly resident was defrauded of approximately $4,000 in a phone scam involving a fake credit-investigator and a ride‑share pickup. Investigators...

25m ago

Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States’ hands is ‘unacceptable’

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO should help the U.S. acquire Greenland and anything less than having the island in U.S. hands is unacceptable, hours before Vice...

1h ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Prolonged frigid air on the way for the GTA

The temperatures will start to drop later Wednesday with the coldest air arriving Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11m ago

2:26
Oshawa business owners speak out as major road closed for Metrolinx construction

A major arterial road in Oshawa has been shut down for 2 years, as Metrolinx begins bridge work for its Bowmanville GO extension. Erica Natividad with the impact on business owners and residents.

15h ago

2:51
New private company picks up one resident's recycling but leaves the rest of the street

More than a week after Circular Materials promised to collect recycling in midtown, a truck finally drove down the street. But as Brandon Choghri explains, they took one resident's blue bin, and left everyone else's.

16h ago

4:10
Southern Ontario to experience coldest air of the season

Natasha Ramsahai breaks down the forecast for Southern Ontario as some regions are set to be hit with the coldest air of the season on Wednesday.

18h ago

2:03
Finch West LRT's slow rollout defended by transport minister

Ontario's Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria defended the Finch West LRT rollout amid delays and slow-speed concerns.

22h ago

More Videos