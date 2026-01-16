Marner gets last laugh as Vegas wins OT thriller vs. Maple Leafs

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, right, celebrates his goal with right wing Mitch Marner (93) against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward).

By The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2026 5:26 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 5:38 am.

Jack Eichel scored at 2:44 of overtime, Mitch Marner had two assists against his former team, and Adin Hill made 23 saves in his return as Vegas rallied to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Thursday night for the Golden Knights’ sixth straight win.

Tomas Hertl forced overtime on a 6-on-5 with a goal with 7 seconds left off a pass from Eichel, who had four points.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored two power-play goals for Vegas and appeared to have a hat trick with 4:10 left to tie it, but with the ice littered with lids, the Maple Leafs successfully challenged the play for offside.

Mark Stone extended his points streak (nine goals, eight assists) to 10 games with a goal and two assists, Hertl finished with a goal and an assist, and Keegan Kolesar had a goal. 

Marner, acquired last summer in a sign-and-trade, had played for his hometown team since 2016 and was booed by the sizable number of Maple Leafs fans beginning from pregame introductions. Marner and the Golden Knights play at Toronto on Jan. 23.

“They travel well, they always have. They have a passionate fan base,” Marner said of Leafs fans postgame.

Hill played his first game since a lower-body injury on Oct. 20. Toronto got to Hill for three goals in the first 9:57 to build a 3-1 lead, but he made some key stops to keep Vegas in it.

William Nylander and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Nylander, who leads the Maple Leafs with 48 points, went out in the first period because of a lower-body injury.

Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and Scott Laughton also scored for the Maple Leafs. Matias Maccelli and Matthew Knies each had two assists, and Joseph Woll made 28 stops.

This was Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson’s 200th career game.

