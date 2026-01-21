Woman stabbed near Queen and Bathurst by female suspect

Toronto police are searching for a female suspect after a woman was stabbed near Queen and Bathurst Streets Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection just after 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was located with stab wounds and transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a White woman in her 30s, five foot six to seven inches, with a medium build and short blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black runners.