Woman stabbed near Queen and Bathurst by female suspect
Posted January 21, 2026 5:10 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a female suspect after a woman was stabbed near Queen and Bathurst Streets Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the intersection just after 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
The victim was located with stab wounds and transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a White woman in her 30s, five foot six to seven inches, with a medium build and short blond hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black runners.