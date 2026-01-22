4 pedestrians struck by vehicle at Church and Gerrard: Toronto police

Toronto police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Church Street on Thursday evening.

It happened at around 5:38 p.m.

Police say the driver remained on scene. It’s clear yet if any charges are pending.

One of the injured pedestrians was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The other three have non life-threatening injuries.

Roads are closed in the immediate area.

More to come