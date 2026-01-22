4 pedestrians struck by vehicle at Church and Gerrard: Toronto police
Posted January 22, 2026 7:28 pm.
Toronto police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Church Street on Thursday evening.
It happened at around 5:38 p.m.
Police say the driver remained on scene. It’s clear yet if any charges are pending.
One of the injured pedestrians was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
The other three have non life-threatening injuries.
Roads are closed in the immediate area.
More to come
