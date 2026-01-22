4 pedestrians struck by vehicle at Church and Gerrard: Toronto police

A Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 22, 2026 7:28 pm.

Toronto police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Church Street on Thursday evening.

It happened at around 5:38 p.m.

Police say the driver remained on scene. It’s clear yet if any charges are pending.

One of the injured pedestrians was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The other three have non life-threatening injuries.

Roads are closed in the immediate area.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

As Las Vegas deals with decline in visitors from Canada, some businesses turn to incentives

Recent statistics show a large drop in the number of visitors from Canada flying to Las Vegas and it's prompting some to offer new incentives.

1h ago

Brampton glass manufacturer could be caught in crosshairs of Ford's Crown Royal ban

Premier Doug Ford’s impending Crown Royal boycott could impact Ontario workers in Brampton, where 680 NewsRadio has learned a manufacturer produces the glass bottles for the whiskey. It comes as Ford...

3h ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

8h ago

Fraud suspect allegedly posed as bank employee, bought $25K of jewellery with victims' credit cards: Toronto police

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly defrauded two victims of $25,000 in a credit card scam. Investigators say the first incident took place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025,...

2h ago

Top Stories

As Las Vegas deals with decline in visitors from Canada, some businesses turn to incentives

Recent statistics show a large drop in the number of visitors from Canada flying to Las Vegas and it's prompting some to offer new incentives.

1h ago

Brampton glass manufacturer could be caught in crosshairs of Ford's Crown Royal ban

Premier Doug Ford’s impending Crown Royal boycott could impact Ontario workers in Brampton, where 680 NewsRadio has learned a manufacturer produces the glass bottles for the whiskey. It comes as Ford...

3h ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

8h ago

Fraud suspect allegedly posed as bank employee, bought $25K of jewellery with victims' credit cards: Toronto police

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly defrauded two victims of $25,000 in a credit card scam. Investigators say the first incident took place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
Carney responds to Trump's comments: 'Canada doesn't live because of the U.S.'

In Prime Minister Mark Carney's remarks to his cabinet at the Liberal forum in Quebec City, he took a moment to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on Canada.

5h ago

0:40
Mississauga home targeted in four separate violent incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons.

9h ago

1:16
Powerful winter storm to hit several U.S. states

Several U.S. states are bracing for a powerful winter storm that is set to bring in heavy snow and frigid icy temperatures.

9h ago

4:05
Coldest air of the season approaching Southern Ontario

As a major deep freeze is set to hit Southern Ontario, some regions could be dealing with temperatures as low as -30. Here's what you need to know.

5h ago

2:08
Temperature steadily dropping Thursday

The temperature will fall throughout the day Thursday as a cold Arctic air sweeps through the region and lasts through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

January 21, 2026 7:11 pm EST EST

More Videos