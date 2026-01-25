NBA postpones Grizzlies-Nuggets, Mavs-Bucks games because of the winter storm

Pedestrians cross the street along Broadway during a winter storm Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2026 1:36 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2026 4:56 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NBA postponed two games on Sunday in Memphis and Milwaukee because of the massive winter storm that has made for dangerous travel conditions across much of the U.S.

The Dallas Mavericks tried twice to fly to Milwaukee for their game against the Bucks on Sunday night, but conditions didn’t allow it. A decision to postpone was announced a few hours before tipoff. Earlier Sunday, a game between the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies was postponed about three hours before tipoff.

Reschedule dates were not announced.

The league also changed the start times for two games on Monday: Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets will tip off at 3 p.m. ET instead of 7 p.m., and the Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks at 1:30 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.

The Memphis area was experiencing a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain that began falling early Saturday morning and continued Sunday morning. South and east of Memphis, freezing rain has collected on power lines and trees, causing widespread outages and blocked roads. Authorities had recommended people stay off the streets as the wintry mix and frigid temperatures caused a refreeze.

The Nuggets said they planned to fly out at some point on Sunday, depending on the conditions at Memphis International Airport. They are scheduled to play at home Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to play the Rockets in Houston on Monday.

An NBA G League game scheduled for Monday between the Memphis Hustle and Stockton Kings in Southaven, Mississippi, was postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 19.

At least two college women’s basketball games were postponed: No. 17 Tennessee’s visit to No. 18 Mississippi on Monday and Tulane’s visit to Memphis on Tuesday. Reschedule dates were not announced.

In men’s basketball, a game featuring Tennessee at No. 21 Georgia was pushed back a day from Tuesday to Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne and IU Indianapolis, and Southern Illinois and Evansville had Sunday games postponed without make-up dates announced.

The schedule changes come after dozens of games were moved around earlier in the week in anticipation of the storm.

Separately, on Saturday, the NBA postponed a game between the Warriors and Timberwolves to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community” after the fatal shooting of a man by a federal officer in a commercial district less than two miles from where the Timberwolves play.

___

The Associated Press





Top Stories

Snowfall amounts may exceed 50 cm in Etobicoke, Mississauga: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says Sunday's winter storm could end up dropping as much as 50 cm of snow in some parts of the Greater Toronto Area. In an updated orange winter storm warning, the national weather...

DEVELOPING

51m ago

'A great deal of disrespect': Canadian veterans outraged by Trump’s NATO comments

A Canadian veteran said U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks about the contribution of NATO soldiers in Afghanistan show "a great deal of disrespect" toward those killed while fighting. In an...

1h ago

Carney says Canada has 'no intention' of pursuing free trade deal with China

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada has "no intention" of pursuing a free trade deal with China. "We have no intention of doing that with China or any other non-market economy," he told reporters...

4h ago

Australia culls dingoes linked to attack on Canadian Piper James, found dead on beach

A pack of "aggressive" dingoes involved in the death of 19-year-old Canadian Piper James on an Australian beach is being culled, government officials have announced. Preliminary autopsy results released...

4h ago

