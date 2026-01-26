European Union opens investigation into Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over sexual deepfakes

FILE - Elon Musk attends a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2026 6:28 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 8:45 am.

LONDON (AP) — The European Union opened a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X on Monday after his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok started spewing nonconsensual sexualized deepfake images on the platform.

European regulators also widened a separate, ongoing investigation into X’s recommendation systems after the platform said it would switch to Grok’s AI system to choose which posts users see.

The scrutiny from Brussels comes after Grok sparked a global backlash by allowing users through its AI image generation and editing capabilities to undress people, putting females in transparent bikinis or revealing clothing. Researchers said some images appeared to include children. Some governments banned the service or issued warnings.

The 27-nation EU’s executive said it was looking into whether X has done enough as required by the bloc’s digital regulations to contain the risks of spreading illegal content such as “manipulated sexually explicit images.”

That includes content that “may amount to child sexual abuse material,” the European Commission said. These risks have now “materialized,” the commission said, exposing the bloc’s citizens to “serious harm.”

Regulators will examine whether Grok is living up to its obligations under the Digital Services Act, the bloc’s wide-ranging rulebook for keeping internet users safe from harmful content and products.

In response to a request for comment, an X spokeswoman directed The Associated Press to an earlier statement that the company remains “committed to making X a safe platform for everyone” and that it has “zero tolerance” for child sexual exploitation, nonconsensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content.

The X statement from Jan. 14 also said it would stop allowing users to depict people in “bikinis, underwear or other revealing attire,” but only in places where it has been deemed illegal.

“Non-consensual sexual deepfakes of women and children are a violent, unacceptable form of degradation,” Henna Virkkunen, an executive vice-president at the commission, said in a statement.

“With this investigation, we will determine whether X has met its legal obligations under the DSA, or whether it treated rights of European citizens — including those of women and children – as collateral damage of its service,” said Virkkunen, who oversees tech sovereignty, security and democracy.

Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI launched Grok’s image tool last summer. But the problem began snowballing only late last month when Grok seemingly granted a large number of user requests to modify images posted by others. The problem was amplified both because Musk pitches his chatbot as an edgier alternative with fewer safeguards than rivals, and because Grok’s images are publicly visible, and can therefore be easily spread.

The EU investigation covers only Grok’s service on X, and not Grok’s website and standalone app. That’s because the DSA applies only to the biggest online platforms.

There’s no deadline for the bloc to resolve the case, which could end in either X pledging to change its behavior or a hefty fine.

In December Brussels issued X with a 120-million euro (then-$140 million) fine as part of the earlier ongoing DSA investigation, for shortcomings including blue checkmarks that broke the rules on “deceptive design practices” that risked exposing users to scams and manipulation.

The bloc has also been scrutinizing X over allegations that Grok generated anti-Semitic material and has asked the site for more information.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto shatters record for biggest single-day snowfall, snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

36m ago

OPP warns of treacherous roads after 200 crashes, fatal ramp incident in GTHA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

updated

1h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

5m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

5m ago

Top Stories

Toronto shatters record for biggest single-day snowfall, snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

36m ago

OPP warns of treacherous roads after 200 crashes, fatal ramp incident in GTHA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

updated

1h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

5m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to GTHA

Rhianne Campbell reports, Toronto Police are asking drivers to stay home, meanwhile some residents are enjoying the snow day.

11h ago

1:54
Up to 60 cm of snowfall expected to hammer Toronto

A major winter storm is expected to hammer 60 cm of snow across Toronto and the GTA. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

14h ago

4:37
Winter storm causing delays and cancellations at Pearson

Pearson International Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson provides an update on the winter conditions that are affecting flights at the airport on Sunday.

20h ago

3:42
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to Toronto and GTHA

The much-anticipated winter storm is bringing plenty of snow and wind gusts into Toronto and the GTHA, creating hazardous driving conditions.

20h ago

2:19
Toronto braces for up to 40 cm of snow Sunday

A major winter storm is set to hit Toronto and the GTHA on Sunday, creating some pretty serious travel issues. An orange winter storm warning is calling for snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40 cm.

January 25, 2026 9:38 am EST EST

More Videos