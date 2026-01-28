Bruce Springsteen sings out against Trump in ‘Streets of Minneapolis’

FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs in Asbury Park, N.J., Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) 2024 Invision

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2026 2:04 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 5:17 pm.

Bruce Springsteen is dedicating his new song to the people of Minneapolis, criticizing President Donald Trump’s ongoing immigration enforcement operations in the city.

The lyrics of “Streets of Minneapolis,” released Wednesday, describe how “a city aflame fought fire and ice ’neath an occupier’s boots,” which Springsteen calls “King Trump’s private army.”

Springsteen in a statement said he wrote and recorded the song over the weekend and released it in response to a second deadly shooting by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

“It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good,” he wrote, naming the two victims.

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, responded: “The Trump Administration is focused on encouraging state and local Democrats to work with federal law enforcement officers on removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from their communities — not random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information.”

Springsteen’s slow-burning song builds from just acoustic guitar and voice to a fuller band tune, including a harmonica solo, and ends with chants of “ICE Out!”

“Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice,” The Boss sings. “Singing through the bloody mist/We’ll take our stand for this land/And the stranger in our midst.”

The title echoes Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia,” which served as a title song for the Tom Hanks-led 1993 film “Philadelphia.” His song comes on the heels of English singer-songwriter Billy Bragg’s own “City of Heroes,” which the protest singer wrote Sunday and released the next day. Bragg said in a statement that the song was inspired by Pretti’s killing and centers “the bravery of the people of Minneapolis.”

Springsteen has long been critical of the president, who in turn has called the rock icon “overrated.” They last publicly clashed last year, when Springsteen on tour in England told his audience that America “is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.” Trump responded by calling Springsteen a “dried out prune of a rocker.”

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto says there's a 'gap in performance' around clearing sidewalks of snow

After days of complaints from residents struggling to clamber over mounds of snow on sidewalks across Toronto, the City is acknowledging the problem and pledging to do better. City manager Paul Johnson...

2h ago

Ontario education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

Ontario's education minister placed a seventh school board under supervision Wednesday in order to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, he says, and he is planning to soon take control of another...

1h ago

WATCH: Transit rider seen jumping onto side of moving GO Train

Missing the train by a matter of seconds can be aggravating. But being dead for eternity is worse. That's the message from Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay after a transit rider was captured on security...

2h ago

Man sought for exposing genitals, masturbating on GO train

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly performed indecent acts on a GO train earlier this month. Police say the man was travelling on a train on the Stouffville Line from Union Station on...

1h ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto says there's a 'gap in performance' around clearing sidewalks of snow

After days of complaints from residents struggling to clamber over mounds of snow on sidewalks across Toronto, the City is acknowledging the problem and pledging to do better. City manager Paul Johnson...

2h ago

Ontario education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

Ontario's education minister placed a seventh school board under supervision Wednesday in order to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, he says, and he is planning to soon take control of another...

1h ago

WATCH: Transit rider seen jumping onto side of moving GO Train

Missing the train by a matter of seconds can be aggravating. But being dead for eternity is worse. That's the message from Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay after a transit rider was captured on security...

2h ago

Man sought for exposing genitals, masturbating on GO train

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly performed indecent acts on a GO train earlier this month. Police say the man was travelling on a train on the Stouffville Line from Union Station on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

7h ago

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

7h ago

0:52
Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 410 sends four people to hospital

A violent overnight collision has resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 410 in Brampton, sending four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggering a police search for an individual who fled the scene.

8h ago

0:59
City of Toronto onto snow removal phase of cleanup

The city of Toronto has initiated its next phase to clear snow on sidewalks and roads as its snow removal plan will take place for the next 48 hours across the city.

January 27, 2026 12:08 pm EST EST

0:39
Snowplow hits gas meter in fifth incident since weekend storm

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area.

January 27, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

More Videos