11 people facing 214 charges in OPP drugs and guns bust

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Dilshad Burman

Posted January 29, 2026 12:33 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 12:34 pm.

After a year-long investigation into alleged trafficking of illegal firearms, fentanyl and cocaine, Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against 11 people, seized 31 crime guns and drugs with an estimated street value of more than $2 million.

The investigation was initiated by the London Police Service (LPS) in the fall of 2024, looking into increased violence involving firearms. It revealed the involvement of illegal firearms as well as multiple criminal networks, which led to the launch of Project ALIAS in January 2025 and the OPP were tapped to work on it with the LPS.

The OPP says during the course of the investigation, multiple criminal networks were identified which are allegedly capable of sourcing illegal firearms and high-capacity magazines as well as large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine. They also found that these independently operated criminal networks collaborate with one another, however the individuals involved are not associated with a single, known organized crime network or group.

As the probe continued, investigators found that trafficking of firearms and drugs was largely taking place within Ontario, however two individuals were allegedly involved in sourcing firearms from the U.S. The guns seized during the project came from the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, Ohio and Virginia.

Along with firearms, the OPP says the criminal networks were involved in domestic trafficking of large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.

On Jan. 14, multiple law enforcement agencies, including teams from LPS, OPP, Toronto Police, Hamilton Police and the RCMP executed 14 search warrants on residences and vehicles in London and Toronto.

During the entire course of the investigation and as a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized by law enforcement:

  •       31 crime guns
  •       25 prohibited devices, including over capacity magazines and auto switches
  •       Imitation firearm
  •       12.5 kg suspected fentanyl
  •       4.5 kg suspected cocaine
  •       275 oxycodone pills
  •       460 hydromorphone pills
  •       75 alprazolam pills
  •       $64,000
  •       Two vehicles as offence-related property
  •       High-end jewellery
  •       Cell phones and electronic devices

Investigators have charged 11 people who are facing 214 charges between them, including weapons trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. Nine of them have been arrested, while two remain outstanding.

The following people were arrested and charged:

  • Mohammad Nofal, 22, from London, Ont. – 25 charges.
  • Rani Rafel, 20, from London, Ont. – 36 charges
  • Mohamed Kadri, 22, from London, Ont. – four charges
  • Mohamed Yousuf, 28, from London, Ont. – 98 charges
  • Bentiu Yar, 23, from London, Ont. – 31 charges
  • Liam O’Hea, 21, from Toronto – four charges
  • Ruey Tut, 20, from London, Ont. – four charges
  • Taylor Green, 24, from London, Ont – four charges
  • Gabriel Ebrahim, 26, from North York – four charges

Four of the accused have been released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court in February. The other five remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court at the end of January and in February.

Arrest warrants have been issued for a 22-year-old from Stoney Creek and a 28-year-old from North York and their names have been withheld. Both are facing two charges each.

