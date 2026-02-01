Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

A man in his 70s is in hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Toronto police were called to the Keele Street and Densley Avenue area, south of Lawrence Avenue, just before 3 p.m. Sunday for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

Paramedics tell CityNews an elderly man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what led up to the collision, but the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene for the investigation.