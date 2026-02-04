Medical staff leave Kashechewan First Nation as parasite contaminates water

A tattered Kashechewan First Nation flag flies this Oct. 30, 2005 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 4, 2026 11:55 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 1:01 pm.

Medical staff have left a northern Ontario First Nation that was largely evacuated last month after its water system failed and a parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness contaminated its water supply.

Indigenous Services Canada says all remaining nurses left Kashechewan First Nation on Monday after consultation with community leaders.

The department says people who remain in the community will be able to access health services at a hospital in neighbouring Fort Albany, and Ornge air ambulance has also been notified and will provide emergency medical transport as needed.

Officials at the fly-in community on the western shore of James Bay declared a state of emergency on Jan. 4 after infrastructure damage created a public health and safety issue, with sewage creeping into people’s homes and contaminating fresh water systems.

The community’s executive director Tyson Wesley says new test results from the water plant show the water is contaminated with a parasite called cryptosporidium.

He says about 370 people were still living in the community as of last week, after more than 1,500 people were evacuated to communities across Ontario including Niagara Falls, Timmins, Kapuskasing and Kingston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Signal repairs near Union Station ongoing, reduced GO Transit train service continuing on Thursday: Metrolinx

A statement issued by Metrolinx said GO Transit staff have done a 'majority of the necessary track repairs' after a derailment on Monday.

17m ago

2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man and woman are in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday. Police were called to Warden and Bertrand Avenues shortly after 11:20 a.m. Both pedestrians were taken...

updated

2m ago

She went missing in Canada in 1985. She may have been a Florida serial murder victim

It was in January of 1985 when the mixed skeletal remains of two people were discovered in a wooded area of Malabar, Fla., and while one woman was identified through dental records, the identity of the...

1h ago

Greater Toronto home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area home sales and price weakness is likely to persist for at least the first half of the year, the region's real estate board said Wednesday. The outlook came as the Toronto...

55m ago

