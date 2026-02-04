Still no suspect in the disappearance of ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie’s mother

Law enforcement officers are present outside the home of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, near Tucson, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Sejal Govindarao) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jacques Billeaud, Sejal Govindarao And Mike Balsamo, The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2026 11:49 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 12:30 pm.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The search for “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother still had no suspect or person of interest Wednesday, authorities said, four days after she disappeared with signs of forced entry at her home in southern Arizona.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will over the weekend and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said they don’t have credible information indicating Guthrie’s disappearance was targeted. Guthrie has limited mobility, and officials do not believe she left on her own. Nanos said she is of sound mind.

“Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement on social media Wednesday. “Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family.”

Multiple media organizations reported receiving purported ransom notes Tuesday that they handed over to investigators. The sheriff’s department has said it’s taking the notes and other tips seriously but declined to comment further.

The Pima County sheriff and the Tucson FBI chief urged the public to offer tips during a news conference Tuesday. Nanos has said Guthrie needs daily medication and could die without it. Asked whether officials were looking for her alive, he said, “We hope we are.”

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at her home in the Tucson area, where she lived alone, and she was reported missing midday Sunday. Someone at her church called a family member to say she was not there, leading family to search her home and then call 911.

DNA samples have been gathered and submitted for analysis as part of the investigation. “We’ve gotten some back, but nothing to indicate any suspects,” Nanos said.

There were signs of forced entry at Guthrie’s home, evidence of a nighttime kidnapping, and several personal items were still there, including Guthrie’s cellphone, wallet and car, according to a person familiar with the investigation, who was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of an anonymity. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from nearby homes and information from area license plate cameras and analyzing local cellphone towers data.

For a third day Wednesday, “Today” opened with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, but Savannah Guthrie was not at the anchor’s desk. NBC Sports said Tuesday that Guthrie will not be covering the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics “as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time.”

The “Today” host grew up in Tucson, graduated from the University of Arizona and previously worked as a reporter and anchor at Tucson television station KVOA. Her parents settled in Tucson in the 1970s when she was a young child. The youngest of three siblings, she credits her mom with holding their family together after her father died of a heart attack at 49, when Savannah was just 16.

___

Billeaud reported from Phoenix and Balsamo from Washington.

Jacques Billeaud, Sejal Govindarao And Mike Balsamo, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Signal repairs near Union Station ongoing, reduced GO Transit train service continuing on Thursday: Metrolinx

A statement issued by Metrolinx said GO Transit staff have done a 'majority of the necessary track repairs' after a derailment on Monday.

17m ago

2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man and woman are in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday. Police were called to Warden and Bertrand Avenues shortly after 11:20 a.m. Both pedestrians were taken...

updated

2m ago

She went missing in Canada in 1985. She may have been a Florida serial murder victim

It was in January of 1985 when the mixed skeletal remains of two people were discovered in a wooded area of Malabar, Fla., and while one woman was identified through dental records, the identity of the...

1h ago

Greater Toronto home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area home sales and price weakness is likely to persist for at least the first half of the year, the region's real estate board said Wednesday. The outlook came as the Toronto...

54m ago

Top Stories

Signal repairs near Union Station ongoing, reduced GO Transit train service continuing on Thursday: Metrolinx

A statement issued by Metrolinx said GO Transit staff have done a 'majority of the necessary track repairs' after a derailment on Monday.

17m ago

2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man and woman are in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday. Police were called to Warden and Bertrand Avenues shortly after 11:20 a.m. Both pedestrians were taken...

updated

2m ago

She went missing in Canada in 1985. She may have been a Florida serial murder victim

It was in January of 1985 when the mixed skeletal remains of two people were discovered in a wooded area of Malabar, Fla., and while one woman was identified through dental records, the identity of the...

1h ago

Greater Toronto home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area home sales and price weakness is likely to persist for at least the first half of the year, the region's real estate board said Wednesday. The outlook came as the Toronto...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

4h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

4h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

3:09
Eglinton Crosstown to officially open Sunday February 8th

After years of delay and billions in cost overruns, the TTCs line 5 will open with free rides on Sunday.  As Alan Carter reports, the TTC is phasing in service as it works out any potential problems.

19h ago

More Videos