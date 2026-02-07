Stephen Gogolev leads Canada into Olympic team figure skating final

Stephen Gogolev delivered one of the best performances of his life at just the right time for Canada.

The Toronto native scored a personal-best 92.99 points in the men’s short program of the team event to propel Canada into the five-team final at the Winter Olympics.

Canada sat fifth heading into the fourth and final discipline of the opening round — the men’s short — and ended up fourth after Gogolev was third among men.

Stephen Gogolev of Canada competes during the figure skating men’s team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Gogolev, 21, was making his Olympic debut after earning Canada’s lone men’s singles spot by winning the national championship last month.

The United States, Japan, Italy and Georgia were the other teams to advance to the final free skate round.

The ice dance free skate took place Saturday evening, with Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha placing third with a score of 120.90 to earn Canada eight points on the table.

Stephen Gogolev of Canada competes during the figure skating men’s team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The final three disciplines will take place on Sunday. Canada, with 35 points, sits fourth. The United States leads with 44, followed by Japan (39) and Italy (37). Georgie is fifth with 32 points.

Madeline Schizas (women’s singles), Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud (pairs) and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (ice dance) also skated in the opening round for Canada on Friday.