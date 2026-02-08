Gaza’s Rafah crossing reopens, allowing limited travel as Palestinians claim delays and mistreatment

Palestinians carry the belongings of relatives arriving in Gaza from Egypt following the long-awaited reopening of the Rafah border crossing, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, early Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Samy Magdy And Melanie Lidman, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2026 4:39 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2026 7:56 am.

CAIRO (AP) — A limited number of Palestinians were able to travel between Gaza and Egypt on Sunday after Gaza’s Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day closure, Egyptian state media reported. The vital border point opened last week for the first time since 2024, one of the main requirements for the U.S.-backed ceasefire.

The crossing was closed Friday and Saturday due to confusion about reopening operations.

Egypt’s Al Qahera television station said that Palestinians began crossing in both directions around noon on Sunday. Israel did not immediately confirm.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington this week, though the major subject of discussion will be Iran, his office said.

Delays and claims of mistreatment

Over the first four days of the crossing’s opening, just 36 Palestinians requiring medical care were allowed to leave for Egypt, plus 62 companions, according to United Nations data, after Israel retrieved the body of the last hostage held in Gaza and several American officials visited Israel to press for the opening.

Palestinian officials say nearly 20,000 people in Gaza are seeking to leave for medical care that is not available in the war-shattered territory. Those who have succeeded in crossing described delays and allegations of mistreatment by Israeli forces and other groups involved in the crossing, including an Israeli-backed Palestinian armed group, Abu Shabab.

A group of Palestinian patients and wounded gathered Sunday morning in the courtyard of a Red Crescent hospital in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis, before making their way to the Rafah crossing with Egypt for treatment abroad, family members told The Associated Press.

Amjad Abu Jedian, who was injured in the war, was scheduled to leave Gaza for medical treatment on the first day of the crossing’s reopening, but only five patients were allowed to travel that day, his mother, Raja Abu Jedian, said. Abu Jedian was shot by an Israeli sniper while he was building traditional bathrooms in the central Bureij refugee camp in July 2024, she said.

On Saturday, his family received a call from the World Health Organization notifying them that he is included in the group that will travel on Sunday, she said.

“We want them to take care of the patients (during their evacuation),” she said. “We want the Israeli military not to burden them.”

The Israeli defense branch that oversees the operation of the crossing did not immediately confirm the opening.

Heading back to Gaza

A group of Palestinians also arrived Sunday morning at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing to return to the Gaza Strip, Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News satellite television reported.

Palestinians who returned to Gaza in the first few days of the crossing’s operation described hours of delays and invasive searches by Israeli authorities and Abu Shabab. A European Union mission and Palestinian officials run the border crossing, and Israel has its screening facility some distance away.

The crossing was reopened on Feb. 2 as part of a fragile ceasefire deal that stopped the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Rafah crossing, an essential lifeline for Palestinians in Gaza, was the only one in the Palestinian territory not controlled by Israel before the war. Israel seized the Palestinian side of Rafah in May 2024, though traffic through the crossing was heavily restricted even before that.

Restrictions negotiated by Israeli, Egyptian, Palestinian and international officials meant that only 50 people would be allowed to return to Gaza each day and 50 medical patients — along with two companions for each — would be allowed to leave, but far fewer people have so far crossed in both directions.

___

Lidman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opens Sunday with no official fanfare

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday...

22m ago

Petition calls for federal party leaders to get top-secret security clearance

OTTAWA — An electronic petition on the parliament website calls on the House of Commons to require all federal party leaders to obtain and maintain top-secret security clearance. It says the reason...

51m ago

Mustangs to hold benefit game for hockey players who died in Alberta highway crash

STAVELY — A small Alberta town is set to host a benefit game for three junior hockey players who died last week in a highway crash. The Southern Alberta Mustangs are expected to play the Stavely Spurs...

56m ago

High-speed rail line would demand big slice of energy grids already under pressure

MONTREAL — The dream of rapid, affordable travel between Central Canada’s biggest cities is alive again as centuries-old concepts — nation-building and trains — meet in the form of a high-speed...

48m ago

