Relatives say Canadian mining company workers in Mexico have been found dead, company says

This aerial view shows the town of Chirimoyos, Concordia, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on February 5, 2026. Authorities in Mexico said on Februrary 6 that they discovered the body of a person who may be one of ten Canadian mining company employees kidnapped two weeks ago. The kidnapping occurred on January 23 in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, which has been plagued by a wave of violence linked to rivalries between drug traffickers. (Photo by Jesus Verdugo / AFP via Getty Images) AFP or licensors

By The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2026 4:33 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2026 5:24 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Canadian mining company said Monday that the families of some of the 10 employees missing since last month in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa have told company officials that their relatives have been found dead.

Vancouver-based Vizsla Silver Corp. said in a statement that it “has been informed by a number of families that their relatives, our colleagues, who were taken from the company’s project site in Concordia, Mexico, have been found deceased.”

The company said it was still awaiting confirmation from Mexican authorities.

“We are devastated by this outcome and the tragic loss of life,” said Vizsla President and CEO Michael Konnert. “Our focus remains on the safe recovery of those who remain missing and on supporting all affected families and our people during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mexican authorities on Friday announced the discovery of bodies and remains in an area of an ongoing search for 10 missing workers from the Canadian gold and silver mine.

The statement from the Mexican Attorney General’s Office did not specify how many bodies or sets of remains were found, but said that one of the bodies had the “characteristics of one of the people reported as missing.” The office also reported the arrests of four people believed to be tied to the workers’ disappearances.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that those suspects had led authorities to the bodies. “Everything is under investigation,” she said.

The mountainous region is one of various points in the state where a turf war has played out for more than a year between two rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel.

On Jan. 28, Vizsla reported the abduction of 10 people from its facilities. It said it had alerted authorities and its crisis management and security response teams were involved in the search.

The federal government increased the number of troops deployed to the state and launched an operation to find the workers.

Mines have been the target of organized crime on other occasions in Mexico, as cartels see opportunities to extort or even sell valuable ore themselves.

On Monday, Sinaloa Gov. Ruben Rocha said that various clandestine graves were located last week, but said the search continued.

Rocha also referred to the abduction of a group of Mexican tourists from Mazatlan last week. He said a woman and child who had been with them were found alive, but four people remained missing.

In Sinaloa, there are more than 7,000 missing people, some of the more than 132,000 missing nationwide, according to federal data.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Totality' of Ontario's policing landscape to undergo corruption probe: Inspector general

A few "bad apples" often get the blame for police corruption, but the reputational damage of Project South has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to seek out the roots of the rotten fruit. On Monday,...

1h ago

Catherine O'Hara died from a pulmonary embolism. Cancer was the underlying cause

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O’Hara died from a pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause. A Los Angeles County death certificate issued Monday lists the pulmonary embolism, which...

38m ago

Babies given peanuts, fish, eggs early less likely to become allergic, study affirms

TORONTO — A new Canadian study says giving babies peanuts, eggs, fish and other common food allergens early and consistently decreases the risk they'll be allergic to them. Senior author Dr. Derek Chu...

1h ago

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

11h ago

Top Stories

'Totality' of Ontario's policing landscape to undergo corruption probe: Inspector general

A few "bad apples" often get the blame for police corruption, but the reputational damage of Project South has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to seek out the roots of the rotten fruit. On Monday,...

1h ago

Catherine O'Hara died from a pulmonary embolism. Cancer was the underlying cause

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O’Hara died from a pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause. A Los Angeles County death certificate issued Monday lists the pulmonary embolism, which...

38m ago

Babies given peanuts, fish, eggs early less likely to become allergic, study affirms

TORONTO — A new Canadian study says giving babies peanuts, eggs, fish and other common food allergens early and consistently decreases the risk they'll be allergic to them. Senior author Dr. Derek Chu...

1h ago

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Canadian pair celebrate 2026 'Best In Show' win

It's the highest honour in the dog show world and a Canadian couple are celebrating as Penny the dog is crowned 2026 champion. David Zura speaks to both and meets Penny.

4h ago

1:54
Butters makes her big pick on Superb Owl Sunday

The great horned owl at the Toronto Zoo made her annual prediction ahead of the big game, looking to improve upon her less than stellar record. CityNews’ Rob Leth finds out if the owl is wise. 

18h ago

3:00
Toronto man takes orange shovel to unblock bike lanes

A 20-year-old Toronto student says he was having too much trouble biking to school and started to take matters into his own hands. David Zura takes a look.

21h ago

3:43
Eglinton Crosstown LRT finally opens to public

After nearly 15 years of construction, testing and commissioning, Line 5 Eglinton had its soft launch. As Nick Westoll reports, many riders spread out across Toronto to test out the line.

20h ago

2:23
Temperatures rise back to seasonal this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up back to seasonal after an extended deep freeze. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

22h ago

More Videos