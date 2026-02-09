Trump threatens to block opening of Windsor-Detroit bridge

The Saginaw passes construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting on the Detroit River connecting Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2026 6:39 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2026 8:10 pm.

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening not to allow a new bridge linking Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., to open, arguing that the United States should first be compensated.

Trump said in a social media post Monday that the U.S. will “immediately” start negotiations over the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is set to open early this year after delays.

He said the U.S. should own “at least one half of this asset.”

In his post, Trump said Canada has treated the United States “very unfairly” for decades.

He said Canada owns both the Canadian and American sides of the bridge, which he said was built with “virtually no U.S. content.”

The Government of Canada website says it’s funding the entire project, which will be publicly owned by both Canada and Michigan.

The project is expected to cost $6.4 billion, up from the original $5.7 billion.

Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that “blocking or barricading bridges is a self-defeating move.”

Laing said the Trump administration was right in 2017 in its joint statement that endorsed the bridge as a priority project. She added that modern border infrastructure strengthens shared economic security.

“Through decades of collaboration, Canada and the United States build things together, create jobs together and compete globally together,” said Laing. “The path forward isn’t deconstructing established trade corridors, it’s actually building bridges.”

In 2012, former prime minister Stephen Harper announced the construction of the bridge, and it was later announced it would be named after the hockey legend who starred for the Detroit Red Wings. Construction on the bridge began in 2018.

The Government of Canada website says the project will provide an additional crossing option at “one of the busiest Canada-U.S. commercial border crossings.”

It says many permanent jobs will be created for the operation and maintenance of the bridge and Ports of Entry once open. It also says the bridge will provide “the capacity to increase trade and encourage investment between Canada and the U.S., supporting the largest bilateral trading relationship in the world.”

Former Canadian governor general Michaëlle Jean and her husband, filmmaker Jean-Daniel Lafond, created a documentary looking at the construction of the bridge as a symbol of historical, economic and cultural connections between Windsor and Detroit.

Drew Dilkens, mayor of the City of Windsor, said on social media in June that Windsor is an international gateway between Canada and the U.S., and that the new bridge will be “another strong link within our storied ‘Two-Nation Destination.'”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press


