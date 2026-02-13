Patriots’ Stefon Diggs pleads not guilty to assault allegation

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Norfolk County District Court after his arraignment on felony strangulation and a misdemeanor assault charges, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2026 8:10 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 10:11 am.

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Friday pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and other criminal charges stemming from an alleged dispute with his personal chef.

The arraignment at Massachusetts’s Dedham District Court was postponed until after Super Bowl LX so Diggs could play in the NFL championship game.

At the arraignment, Diggs was scheduled to next appear for a pretrial hearing on April 1.

According to court records, the chef told Dedham officers she and Diggs argued about money he owed her for her work. During the Dec. 2 encounter at his home, she said, he “smacked her across the face” and then “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck,” leaving her feeling short of breath.

Diggs’ arraignment was originally slated for Jan. 23 but was moved to Feb. 13 — five days after the Patriots’ 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Diggs’ attorney has said he “categorically denies these allegations,” calling them unsubstantiated and motivated by a financial dispute. The Patriots released a statement saying they support him.

Investigators allege the woman first reported the incident to police on Dec. 16, two weeks after it occurred; she initially hesitated to file charges but later chose to do so, according to court documents.

The arraignment Friday was the first court appearance in the case. The judge was expected to address bail conditions and set future hearing dates.




