Youths face nearly 200 charges in rash of Mississauga break and enters

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 13, 2026 2:49 pm.

Peel Regional Police allege three youths were responsible for dozens of commercial break and enters in Mississauga between November 2025 and January 2026.

Investigators say the suspects, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were involved in more than 35 break-ins at businesses across the region.

Various vehicles were used during the break-ins, police said, including a 2007 silver Acura RDX and a 2009 Hyundai Elantra.

In response to the reported break-ins, police launched Project Toretto, which culminated when officers executed four search warrants on February 10 at three Mississauga residences.

One vehicle was also searched.

“The searches led to the arrest of two young offenders and the recovery of more than $50,000 in stolen property, including jackets, shoes, perfumes and other cosmetic products,” police alleged in a release.

Both youths face a slew of charges including several counts of break and enter, disguise with intent, and possession of break and enter tools, among others.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

The third suspect has been identified, but remains at large.

“Break and enters have a real and lasting impact on residents and local businesses, and no one should feel unsafe in their own community,” said Peel police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews.

“Project Toretto reflects the commitment of our officers to identifying those responsible and restoring a sense of security to the affected neighbourhoods.”

Top Stories

Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey. Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its...

2h ago

Extortion, gunfire, and fear: How violence is reshaping Canada’s South Asian business community

A wave of extortion threats and targeted shootings is driving fear through Canada’s South Asian business community. Some entrepreneurs are now leaving the country, while others are turning to private...

5h ago

Freeland violated law by answering questions about byelection: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — The Commissioner of Canada Elections says former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland unintentionally violated the Elections Act by answering reporters' questions about a 2024 Toronto byelection at...

16m ago

Dead-last Oshawa Generals 'sorry' after imploring fans to shower before games

When a team is dead-last in the standings, it's usually the fans telling them that they stink, not the other way around. In this case it was the Oshawa Generals -- currently sitting in the sewer of...

2h ago

