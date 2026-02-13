Youths face nearly 200 charges in rash of Mississauga break and enters

Peel Regional Police allege three youths were responsible for dozens of commercial break and enters in Mississauga between November 2025 and January 2026.

Investigators say the suspects, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were involved in more than 35 break-ins at businesses across the region.

Various vehicles were used during the break-ins, police said, including a 2007 silver Acura RDX and a 2009 Hyundai Elantra.

In response to the reported break-ins, police launched Project Toretto, which culminated when officers executed four search warrants on February 10 at three Mississauga residences.

One vehicle was also searched.

“The searches led to the arrest of two young offenders and the recovery of more than $50,000 in stolen property, including jackets, shoes, perfumes and other cosmetic products,” police alleged in a release.

Both youths face a slew of charges including several counts of break and enter, disguise with intent, and possession of break and enter tools, among others.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

The third suspect has been identified, but remains at large.

“Break and enters have a real and lasting impact on residents and local businesses, and no one should feel unsafe in their own community,” said Peel police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews.

“Project Toretto reflects the commitment of our officers to identifying those responsible and restoring a sense of security to the affected neighbourhoods.”