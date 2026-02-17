Canada knocks off undefeated Sweden in women’s round-robin curling

Down 5-4, Canada's Homan attempted and made the shot of the Olympics so far with a triple takeout on her first stone to set up a deuce and take the lead 6-5. Photo: Sportsnet.

By Sportsnet

Posted February 17, 2026 11:04 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 11:10 am.

Canada’s Team Rachel Homan is starting to roll at the 2026 Olympics.

Her Canadian rink knocked off the last undefeated team, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg, 8-6, extending her win streak to three games and improving her record to 4-3 at the Winter Games happening in Milano Cortina.

The team, made up of Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, and Sarah Wilkes, set up every end in their favour, but the Swedes, with a little bit of luck, kept the game really tight.

However, in the eighth end, Homan said enough is enough.

Down 5-4, Homan attempted and made the shot of the Olympics so far with a triple takeout on her first stone to set up a deuce and take the lead 6-5.

Before she went to shoot, though, the announcer on the international feed didn’t seem to think there was a chance she could make magic happen.

“I’ve never seen Rachel Homan look so uncertain,” the announcer said.

Maybe, just maybe, Homan heard her.

The luck ran out in the ninth for Hasselborg, as she had a hit for two with her last to take the lead back, but missed and only got one to tie the game at 6-6.

Canada took care of business in the ten to earn the crucial win.

Homan, now riding a three-game win streak, will get to rest before taking on the host Italy on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PT. (CBC Gem, Sportsnet +). If Homan can win out, she will make the playoffs.

The top four teams from the 10-team round-robin advance to the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 20.

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has gone back-to-back at the speedskating track. Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais won gold in the women's team pursuit for the second Olympics in a row on Tuesday. The...

35m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

16h ago

4 injured in family violence incident in North York, 1 suspect in custody

Four people were rushed to hospital following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and...

updated

2h ago

How will Traffic Signal Priority for LRTs impact your drive?

With the City of Toronto set to give priority signals to LRT vehicles at intersections along both Finch and Eglinton, will drivers be left in the dust as trains speed by? Will you be sitting at red lights...

6m ago

