Canada’s Team Rachel Homan is starting to roll at the 2026 Olympics.

Her Canadian rink knocked off the last undefeated team, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg, 8-6, extending her win streak to three games and improving her record to 4-3 at the Winter Games happening in Milano Cortina.

The team, made up of Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, and Sarah Wilkes, set up every end in their favour, but the Swedes, with a little bit of luck, kept the game really tight.

However, in the eighth end, Homan said enough is enough.

Down 5-4, Homan attempted and made the shot of the Olympics so far with a triple takeout on her first stone to set up a deuce and take the lead 6-5.

Before she went to shoot, though, the announcer on the international feed didn’t seem to think there was a chance she could make magic happen.

“I’ve never seen Rachel Homan look so uncertain,” the announcer said.

Maybe, just maybe, Homan heard her.

The luck ran out in the ninth for Hasselborg, as she had a hit for two with her last to take the lead back, but missed and only got one to tie the game at 6-6.

Canada took care of business in the ten to earn the crucial win.

Homan, now riding a three-game win streak, will get to rest before taking on the host Italy on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PT. (CBC Gem, Sportsnet +). If Homan can win out, she will make the playoffs.

The top four teams from the 10-team round-robin advance to the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 20.