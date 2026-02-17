Don Cherry, Edward Rogers among latest Order of Ontario recipients

Hockey personality Don Cherry and tech titan Edward Rogers are among 30 new recipients of the Order of Ontario.

Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont has announced the 2025 appointments, which include trade union leader Joe Mancinelli of the Labourers’ International Union of North America and former ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton.

Dumont says the appointees have made a “profound contribution” to the lives of Ontarians and represent the best of the province.

Appointees come from a cross-section of society and include business, academic, culture and legal leaders such as former chief justice of Ontario George Strathy and Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey.

Appointments are made on the recommendation of an independent advisory board.

More than 900 people have been appointed to the Order of Ontario since it was established in 1986.

The 30 newest appointees are:

Ahmad Attia

Cameron Bailey

Arron Barberian

Maj.-Gen. (Retd) Jean-Robert Bernier

John B.W. Carmichael

Jamaica Cass

Don Cherry

Donette Chin-Loy Chang

Robert James Cusimano

Philip J. Devereaux

Morris Freedman

Jacques Frémont

Kathleen Gartke

Amanda Grzyb

Zabeen Hirji

Shirley Horn

Bernard Lawless

Nathan Leipciger

David MacNaughton

Joe Mancinelli

Claudette McGowan

Tracy Moore

Edward Rogers

Richard Rooney

John L. Semple

Nancy Mei Chun Siew

Stephen J. R. Smith

George Strathy

J. David Wake

Mary Wells

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews