14-year-old charged with murder in death of Ontario woman living in Winnipeg

FILE - Winnipeg police officer at crime scene in November 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

By News Staff

Posted February 18, 2026 1:30 pm.

Winnipeg police say a 14-year-old boy is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an 18-year-old woman over the weekend.

The Winnipeg Police Service say officers found the woman’s body at a home on Young Street near Sargent Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

She has been identified as Avontai Hartleib, a member of the Sachigo Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario. Hartleib was living in Winnipeg, authorities say.

The WPS homicide unit arrested the teenage suspect on Tuesday. He is also facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death. He was detained in custody.

