U.S. International Trade Commission launches CUSMA rules-of-origin auto investigation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into rules-of-origin regulations for automobiles under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade.

A news release from the commission says the investigation will analyze the rules’ impact on the U.S. economy.

It’s the third investigation into the rules since the trilateral trade pact, known as CUSMA, was adopted during the first Trump administration.

The North American automobile market is deeply integrated but it has been upended by Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on automobiles.

CUSMA is up for review this year but some experts say Trump is undermining his own agreement through his massive tariff agenda.

The commission’s report on automobiles must be delivered to Trump and the Senate by July.