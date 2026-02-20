Final commercial flight operated by Canadian airline departed from Cuba: Anand

International passengers arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb.11, 2026. US sanctions against oil getting to Cuba has caused jet fuel shortages and flight delays from the Caribbean nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2026 9:49 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 10:00 am.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says the final flight operated by Canadian airlines departed from Cuba yesterday.

For more than a year, Global Affairs Canada has warned travellers of “shortages of basic necessities, including food, medicine and fuel” across most of Cuba.

In January, the island lost its main source of fuel when the United States took control of Venezuela’s oil reserves.

Canadian airlines have suspended flights to the island, citing fuel shortages, while carriers like Air France have added a refuel stop in nearby countries.

Anand says nearly 28,000 travellers have made their way back to Canada, and that some commercial flights from international airlines may still be available to return home.

She says Canadians should consider leaving the country “while options are still available.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2026.

— With files from Dylan Robertson

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

