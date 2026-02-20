Man walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wound
Posted February 20, 2026 11:21 pm.
Police say a man walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound late Friday night.
Officers say the victim is an adult male who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, investigators responded to a shooting in the Antrim Crescent and Kennedy Road area around 10 p.m.
Police say the gunshot was heard inside an apartment building. Officers say the shooting may be linked to the man who walked into the hospital with the gunshot wound.