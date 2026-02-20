Man walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 20, 2026 11:21 pm.

Police say a man walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound late Friday night.

Officers say the victim is an adult male who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators responded to a shooting in the Antrim Crescent and Kennedy Road area around 10 p.m.

Police say the gunshot was heard inside an apartment building. Officers say the shooting may be linked to the man who walked into the hospital with the gunshot wound.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge shooter's ChatGPT account banned in 2025 for references to violence

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, says it banned the account of Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar in 2025 due to references to violence.

4h ago

Police warn of growing danger as hundreds venture onto icy Toronto waterfront

Toronto police say there is increased concern around the number of people walking out onto the ice near the city’s waterfront. Photos and video posted online show several people out on the ice near...

35m ago

Defiant Trump says 10 per cent global tariff coming after Supreme Court ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down his use of an emergency legal tool to realign global trade. Trump...

8h ago

Canadian skier Brendan Mackay wins bronze in halfpipe

Talk about a dramatic finish. Canada's Brendan Mackay won bronze in the Olympic men's freeski halfpipe on the final run of the competition on Friday. Mackay, 28, struggled badly on his first two...

8h ago

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge shooter's ChatGPT account banned in 2025 for references to violence

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, says it banned the account of Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar in 2025 due to references to violence.

4h ago

Police warn of growing danger as hundreds venture onto icy Toronto waterfront

Toronto police say there is increased concern around the number of people walking out onto the ice near the city’s waterfront. Photos and video posted online show several people out on the ice near...

35m ago

Defiant Trump says 10 per cent global tariff coming after Supreme Court ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down his use of an emergency legal tool to realign global trade. Trump...

8h ago

Canadian skier Brendan Mackay wins bronze in halfpipe

Talk about a dramatic finish. Canada's Brendan Mackay won bronze in the Olympic men's freeski halfpipe on the final run of the competition on Friday. Mackay, 28, struggled badly on his first two...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Rain/Snow showers on the way Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of rain as well as snow showers around the GTA, ahead of colder weather next week.

1h ago

4:26
Trump threatens 10% global tariffs following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling deeming Trump's reciprocal tariffs as illegal, Trump is threatening to impose 10 per cent global tariffs using different laws in response.

8h ago

1:58
Canada advances to gold medal game after beating Finland 3-2

Canada's men's hockey team is continuing onto the gold medal final at the 2026 Olympics after a power play goal by Nathan McKinnon in the last minutes of the game set the score to 3-2.

10h ago

1:11
Hit and run suspect knowingly drove with victim on hood of car, police allege

York Regional Police are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in.

11h ago

0:38
Obama's alien comments prompts Trump to order release of UFO files

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's recent comments on whether aliens exist prompted Trump to call on the Pentagon to release files on UFOs.

11h ago

More Videos