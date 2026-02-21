Hong Kong government offers to buy apartment ownerships from fire victims

A general view of the fire-ravaged residential towers of the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex, in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kanis Leung, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2026 4:12 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2026 7:06 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong officials on Saturday unveiled resettlement plans for thousands of people who were displaced by the deadliest blaze in decades last November, proposing to buy back the homeownership rights from the fire victims.

Almost three months after the massive blaze spread across seven apartment buildings in Wang Fuk Court, its former occupants have been living in uncertainty about when they would find somewhere they could call home again.

Many of them are adjusting to new lives in their temporary homes scattered across various districts, with the government offering rental grants to help homeowners pay for the short-term accommodation.

Officials said in a news conference on Saturday that homeowners of the seven buildings can sell their ownership rights for cash to secure accommodation of their choice or buy an apartment under a designated government policy. Residents who prefer not to deal with a large amount of cash can directly exchange an apartment under the policy.

The government estimated that buying back the rights of some 1,700 units would cost about 6.8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($870 million), with about HK$4 billion Hong Kong ($512 million) of that sum to be from public funds and the rest to be covered by a relief fund. The amount of public funds involved could eventually be lowered, factoring in insurance compensation.

Michael Wong, the city’s Deputy Financial Secretary, said the administration was inclined to dismantle the seven buildings and would not redevelop residential homes on the fire site. It could be transformed into a park or community facilities instead.

Wong said there’s no reasonable or cost-effective way to repair the damaged buildings, and if the government doesn’t intervene, it will be hard for homeowners to find buyers in the market.

“In other words, the funds they have invested in these units over the years could turn to nothing,” he said.

The government aims to contact the homeowners in March and hopes to pay the owners in the third quarter of this year, he said, while those who opt for the apartment exchange program could start picking new homes in September.

The proposals came after affected residents were surveyed about their preferences. Wong said 74% of the respondents were willing to consider selling their ownership rights to the government. Some 9% of those who answered the survey said they would only accept redevelopment at the fire site, which the government expected to take about a decade, he said.

Cyrus Ng, whose elderly parents lived in one of the buildings, said his family preferred to move back to their home after maintenance work but they never had a chance to see how badly damaged their apartment was. He was also sceptical about the government’s claim that redevelopment at the fire site would take about a decade, saying it needed to provide more information.

“I didn’t have much expectation about today. I got some new information after tuning in but still haven’t got what we wanted in our heart,” he said.

The blaze killed 168 people on Nov. 26, 2025, and has shattered a close-knit community in the suburban district of Tai Po. Authorities blamed substandard scaffold netting and foam boards used in a maintenance project for rapidly spreading the fire. Although some arrests were made, an independent committee is still investigating the cause.

Kanis Leung, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police warn of growing danger as hundreds venture onto icy Toronto waterfront

Toronto police say there is increased concern around the number of people walking out onto the ice near the city’s waterfront. Photos and video posted online show several people out on the ice near...

8h ago

Man walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

Toronto police are investigating a shooting incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Friday night. Investigators say a man walked into a Toronto hospital just before 9:30 p.m. suffering from...

1h ago

Cassie Sharpe won't ski for a medal in women's halfpipe final

Former Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe will not take part in the final of the women's ski halfpipe final on Saturday after crashing heavily in Thursday's qualifying round. Sharpe was sitting in second...

1h ago

Ontario bars can serve alcohol early for Sunday's gold medal hockey game, Ford says

Bars and restaurants across Ontario will be able to welcome Olympic hockey fans with a breakfast beer or caesar starting at 6 a.m. Sunday for the gold medal men's game. The Canadian team beat Finland...

44m ago

Top Stories

Police warn of growing danger as hundreds venture onto icy Toronto waterfront

Toronto police say there is increased concern around the number of people walking out onto the ice near the city’s waterfront. Photos and video posted online show several people out on the ice near...

8h ago

Man walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

Toronto police are investigating a shooting incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Friday night. Investigators say a man walked into a Toronto hospital just before 9:30 p.m. suffering from...

1h ago

Cassie Sharpe won't ski for a medal in women's halfpipe final

Former Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe will not take part in the final of the women's ski halfpipe final on Saturday after crashing heavily in Thursday's qualifying round. Sharpe was sitting in second...

1h ago

Ontario bars can serve alcohol early for Sunday's gold medal hockey game, Ford says

Bars and restaurants across Ontario will be able to welcome Olympic hockey fans with a breakfast beer or caesar starting at 6 a.m. Sunday for the gold medal men's game. The Canadian team beat Finland...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Rain/Snow showers on the way Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of rain as well as snow showers around the GTA, ahead of colder weather next week.

10h ago

4:26
Trump threatens 10% global tariffs following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling deeming Trump's reciprocal tariffs as illegal, Trump is threatening to impose 10 per cent global tariffs using different laws in response.

17h ago

1:58
Canada advances to gold medal game after beating Finland 3-2

Canada's men's hockey team is continuing onto the gold medal final at the 2026 Olympics after a power play goal by Nathan McKinnon in the last minutes of the game set the score to 3-2.

18h ago

1:11
Hit and run suspect knowingly drove with victim on hood of car, police allege

York Regional Police are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in.

19h ago

0:38
Obama's alien comments prompts Trump to order release of UFO files

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's recent comments on whether aliens exist prompted Trump to call on the Pentagon to release files on UFOs.

19h ago

More Videos