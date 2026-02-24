Ottawa spending $3 billion to boost military housing stock

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty is announcing a $3.7-billion plan today to build more housing units for Canada’s military.

The government plans to add 6,000 more units with the money, in 25 communities where the Canadian Armed Forces operates.

That’s in addition to the 800 new units already underway.

A report from Canada’s auditor general last year brought to light how the military’s housing units are getting older, are in poor condition, and how the military had a shortfall in available housing across multiple bases.

CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick is slated to get 500 new units, Kingston, Ont., is set to get 900 units, while Valcartier, Que., Petawawa, Ont., and Edmonton will each get more than 1,000 new units.

McGuinty says the measure will help the Armed Forces recruitment, which he told reporters was up by 13 per cent over the last eight months.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press