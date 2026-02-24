Ottawa spending $3 billion to boost military housing stock

Minister of National Defence David McGuinty arrives at a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2026 11:39 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 11:52 am.

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty is announcing a $3.7-billion plan today to build more housing units for Canada’s military.

The government plans to add 6,000 more units with the money, in 25 communities where the Canadian Armed Forces operates.

That’s in addition to the 800 new units already underway.

A report from Canada’s auditor general last year brought to light how the military’s housing units are getting older, are in poor condition, and how the military had a shortfall in available housing across multiple bases.

CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick is slated to get 500 new units, Kingston, Ont., is set to get 900 units, while Valcartier, Que., Petawawa, Ont., and Edmonton will each get more than 1,000 new units.

McGuinty says the measure will help the Armed Forces recruitment, which he told reporters was up by 13 per cent over the last eight months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

3h ago

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

1h ago

Carney pledges $2 billion for Ukraine, additional sanctions 4 years after invasion

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised another $2 billion in military aid and more sanctions on Moscow on Tuesday, as Ukraine marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion Prime Minister...

21m ago

Why some Canadian snowbirds are ditching the U.S.

Amid growing political tensions and a strained relationship between the U.S. and Canada, it appears some snowbirds are looking to flock elsewhere.

1h ago

Top Stories

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

3h ago

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

1h ago

Carney pledges $2 billion for Ukraine, additional sanctions 4 years after invasion

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised another $2 billion in military aid and more sanctions on Moscow on Tuesday, as Ukraine marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion Prime Minister...

21m ago

Why some Canadian snowbirds are ditching the U.S.

Amid growing political tensions and a strained relationship between the U.S. and Canada, it appears some snowbirds are looking to flock elsewhere.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Canadian airlines resume flight service to Puerto Vallarta

Canadian airlines have resumed flight service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after the deadly cartel violence that ensued Sunday following the death of a major cartel leader.

2h ago

2:11
Strong wind gusts to bring chilly temperatures to the GTA

Strong wind gusts are expected to bring chilly temperatures to the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:59
Canadians scramble to get home amid cartel violence in western Mexico

Canadian airlines cancelled all flights in and out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday amid cartel violence in the area. Erica Natividad speaks to a stranded traveller.

17h ago

0:42
Kendamil baby formula recalled over potential food poisoning toxin

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Kendamil baby formula over concerns of toxins that could cause food poisoning.

20h ago

0:53
Suspects arrested in attempted robbery, one caught hiding in backyard: YRP

York Regional Police have charged two Toronto men after a failed attempted robbery in Kleinburg that unfolded in dramatic fashion last Thursday.

23h ago

More Videos