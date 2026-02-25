Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews backs White House visit, U.S. women’s team

Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews responded to criticism on the U.S. men's hockey team's visit to the White House following their gold medal win against Canada at the Olympics.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 25, 2026 2:26 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 3:08 pm.

Auston Matthews is finally back with the Toronto Maple Leafs after a whirlwind few days.

Matthews captained Team USA to a gold medal at the Olympics on Sunday in Milan, where the team stayed overnight.

A day later, the Americans partied at a nightclub back on home soil in Miami. Then, on Tuesday, most of the team made its way to D.C. to visit the White House and President Donald Trump.

Some players stayed for the State of the Union address Tuesday night, including Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Now, Matthews is back with the Maple Leafs ahead of a Wednesday road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In a scrum after morning skate, he dove into why the Americans accepted Trump’s D.C. offer.

“To me, I don’t like to get political or get into that stuff. Like I said, we’re proud Americans and winning a gold medal, it’s been 46 years since the men’s ice hockey team has done that, so I mean, the team that wins the Stanley Cup each year accepts the White House invitation to go,” Matthews said.

“So I think it’s something that you do because we are proud Americans and whatever your political beliefs may be, hopefully something like this will hopefully bring more unity to the country and stuff like that. But for us, we believe it’s a great honour, no matter who’s in office.”

Moments after the 2-1 overtime win over Canada, the Americans received a phone call from Trump in the locker room, where FBI director Kash Patel was celebrating alongside the team.

In a video of the call, while inviting the men’s team to the White House, Trump said he’d have to invite the women’s team too or risk impeachment.

“It was unfortunate,” Matthews said of Trump’s line. “We love the women’s team, we support them. The night we won the gold medal, we were hanging out in the dining hall until 3, 4 in the morning. So it’s unfortunate that occurred. We have nothing but love and respect for the women’s team and what they were able to accomplish, and it’s amazing that the men’s and women’s ice hockey teams are both bringing home gold medals for the United States of America.”

“I think that should be talked about more than the other. But we’re extremely proud of them and happy for them and we support them 100 per cent.”

Matthews will now head back into action for the Maple Leafs against the Lightning as they resume their attempted climb up the standing and into a playoff spot.

Fellow centre John Tavares will also suit up after missing Tuesday’s practice with the flu, head coach Craig Berube said.

Easton Cowan, Dakota Joshua and Philippe Myers will be scratched, per Berube.

Meanwhile, the Lightning will be without head coach Jon Cooper, who is away from the team due to the death of his father.

Forward Brayden Point, who missed the Olympics due to injury, will draw back in.

