Conservative leader pitches vision for Canada-U.S. relations in Toronto speech

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to give a speech in Toronto today laying out his views on Canada’s relationship with the United States.

Poilievre has been broadly criticized for failing to talk enough about U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threats during last spring’s election campaign.

He has said repeatedly he believes Prime Minister Mark Carney needs to secure an agreement with the Trump administration that restores tariff-free trade — even though the president has insisted he’s not ending tariffs.

During a recent speech to Conservative party faithful at the party’s convention in Calgary, Poilievre did not mention Trump at all.

He did secure a strong endorsement from delegates in Calgary, who voted overwhelmingly to back his continued leadership.

Poilievre is set to speak to a group of business leaders at the Economic Club of Canada today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press