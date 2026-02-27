2 teens charged in attempted arson at Oshawa business

Durham Regional Police say they’ve charged two 16-year-old males after an attempted arson at a business in Oshawa last Thursday.

Officers were called to a business in the Simcoe Street South and Bruce Street area at around 4:10 a.m. after reports of an armed break-in.

“Police learned that two male suspects arrived at the location in a black Honda and approached the storefront,” a police release explained. “One suspect used a hammer to break the front door glass, while the second suspect attempted to ignite an incendiary device.”

The suspects were arrested a short time later in the King Street East and Ritson Road area.

Investigators say both were also wanted on outstanding warrants by several police services.

The teens face charges including arson, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, disguise with intent and several counts of fail to comply with a sentence order.