Gazan student’s dream to study in Canada on hold due to visa delays

Nada, a Master’s degree candidate from Gaza, is shown in this undated photo. (OMNI NEWS/Supplied)

By Ziad Arab-Oagley, OMNI News

Posted February 27, 2026 5:31 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 5:37 am.

“When you see a gem, you get really good at recognizing it.”

That’s how Canadian Assistant Professor of Sustainable Systems Engineering at the University of Calgary, Dr. Robyn Mae Paul, described Nada, a Master’s degree candidate from Gaza, who was accepted at the university in 2024. She was hoping to join immediately, but the wait has now stretched to almost two years.

“Nada reached out to me two years ago. She’s an environmental engineering student. I immediately saw her application and accepted her,” said Mae Paul.

“Because of the situation in Gaza, she’s been in a war zone for two years, yet we’ve still been working together, and I’ve been hoping she’s been able to come, but the IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) has not given her any status update on her visa.”

In an interview with OMNI News, Nada said she was overjoyed when she got accepted and was granted a full scholarship at the University of Calgary.

“Professor Robyn sent me an email formally inviting me to pursue my master’s degree in Transportation Engineering at the University of Calgary. I remember that day very well. I was exuberant with joy,” she said.

Since then, Nada has published two research papers with Mae Paul, while she remains in a war zone.

“Nada’s been working with me for almost two years from a war zone, and yet we’ve still published two papers together. She regularly connects with me and shares her critical thinking on engineering and environmental engineering, and I really see the excellence in her.”

For more than a year now, Nada’s student visa application has been processed because of biometrics.

IRCC told OMNI News on several occasions that it cannot collect biometrics from Gazans while they are in the strip. 

“Professor Robyn extended the offer in June 2024, and I applied for the Canadian visa in December 2024. It’s been more than a year, and I’m waiting,” said Nada.

Mae Paul says she hasn’t seen similar situations to Nada’s compared to students from other zones at risk.

“I’ve worked with colleagues specifically who have worked with students from war zones, and they’ve never seen this situation,” Mae Paul stressed. 

“Canada’s known for welcoming students and scholars at risk and really supporting their application and supporting the difficult process when you live in a war zone, and here, this is not what we’re seeing. We’re seeing the opposite.”  

Canadian- based Palestinian Students and Scholars at Risk Network (PSSAR) told OMNI News that it has been pressuring the federal government on behalf of Palestinian students with similar situations to Nada’s.

“There are currently big hopes after resuming activity through the Gaza border and the reopening of the Rafah crossing, even in a limited scope,” said Ayman Oweida, Chair of the Board of Directors at PSSAR. “There is hope now that those students can exit to Egypt so they can complete their visa applications.”

In a statement emailed to OMNI News on Tuesday, the IRCC said that once applicants are able to exit Gaza and reach neighbouring countries, biometrics can be collected as part of the processing of their study permit application.

It added that “due to challenges beyond IRCC’s control,” it cannot predict processing times for regions like Gaza.

Nada remains hopeful, with a call to action from her fellow researchers and scholars.

“We are ready, willing, and able to contribute. Please reach out to your networks and advocate for our visa applications directly with IRCC. Our potential is waiting to be unleashed, and our contributions can enrich your labs and the global scientific community.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police deputy chief under investigation for alleged racial slur

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service has been suspended with pay and is under investigation following an incident during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. In...

11h ago

Man in his 70s dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man, believed to be in his 70s, has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the Lakeshore Road East and Stavebank Road...

1h ago

Sentencing hearing begins for man in drunk driving crash that killed 3 siblings

A huge show of support in court Thursday for the family members of three kids whose lives were taken in a horrific drunk driving crash last May, as victim impact statements were read. Dressed in all...

2h ago

Leaside residents accuse developer of cutting down trees in the middle of the night

A Toronto developer is being accused of chopping down mature trees in the middle of the night, bypassing bylaws meant to protect city greenery, and it's not the first time they have been accused of skirting...

14h ago

Top Stories

Durham police deputy chief under investigation for alleged racial slur

A Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service has been suspended with pay and is under investigation following an incident during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. In...

11h ago

Man in his 70s dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man, believed to be in his 70s, has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the Lakeshore Road East and Stavebank Road...

1h ago

Sentencing hearing begins for man in drunk driving crash that killed 3 siblings

A huge show of support in court Thursday for the family members of three kids whose lives were taken in a horrific drunk driving crash last May, as victim impact statements were read. Dressed in all...

2h ago

Leaside residents accuse developer of cutting down trees in the middle of the night

A Toronto developer is being accused of chopping down mature trees in the middle of the night, bypassing bylaws meant to protect city greenery, and it's not the first time they have been accused of skirting...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Sentencing hearing held for man in drunk driving crash that killed three siblings

The man responsible for killing 3 children in a drunk driving crash in Etobicoke was in court today for sentencing. Erica Natividad with the outpouring of emotion, as family members read their victim impact statements.

13h ago

2:38
Ford government unveils final design of new $1B Science Centre at Ontario Place

While critics remain skeptical about the new Science Centre at Ontario Place, the Ford government has unveiled the final designs for the building and announced a $1B contract has been awarded. Tina Yazdani reports.

14h ago

2:58
Residents say developer cut down Leaside trees in the middle of the night

Leaside residents say a developer cut down multiple trees under the cover of darkness, as Toronto officials continue to investigate Modcity. Brandon Choghri speaks with shocked neighbours.

14h ago

0:37
Endangered Masai giraffe gives birth at Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is celebrating a towering new arrival this week after welcoming the birth of a healthy Masai giraffe calf.

19h ago

0:31
Pitcher Max Scherzer signs one-year deal with Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays after signing a one-year deal with the team to reclaim his spot as pitcher.

19h ago

More Videos