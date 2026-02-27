“When you see a gem, you get really good at recognizing it.”

That’s how Canadian Assistant Professor of Sustainable Systems Engineering at the University of Calgary, Dr. Robyn Mae Paul, described Nada, a Master’s degree candidate from Gaza, who was accepted at the university in 2024. She was hoping to join immediately, but the wait has now stretched to almost two years.

“Nada reached out to me two years ago. She’s an environmental engineering student. I immediately saw her application and accepted her,” said Mae Paul.

“Because of the situation in Gaza, she’s been in a war zone for two years, yet we’ve still been working together, and I’ve been hoping she’s been able to come, but the IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) has not given her any status update on her visa.”

In an interview with OMNI News, Nada said she was overjoyed when she got accepted and was granted a full scholarship at the University of Calgary.

“Professor Robyn sent me an email formally inviting me to pursue my master’s degree in Transportation Engineering at the University of Calgary. I remember that day very well. I was exuberant with joy,” she said.

Since then, Nada has published two research papers with Mae Paul, while she remains in a war zone.

“Nada’s been working with me for almost two years from a war zone, and yet we’ve still published two papers together. She regularly connects with me and shares her critical thinking on engineering and environmental engineering, and I really see the excellence in her.”

For more than a year now, Nada’s student visa application has been processed because of biometrics.

IRCC told OMNI News on several occasions that it cannot collect biometrics from Gazans while they are in the strip.

“Professor Robyn extended the offer in June 2024, and I applied for the Canadian visa in December 2024. It’s been more than a year, and I’m waiting,” said Nada.

Mae Paul says she hasn’t seen similar situations to Nada’s compared to students from other zones at risk.

“I’ve worked with colleagues specifically who have worked with students from war zones, and they’ve never seen this situation,” Mae Paul stressed.

“Canada’s known for welcoming students and scholars at risk and really supporting their application and supporting the difficult process when you live in a war zone, and here, this is not what we’re seeing. We’re seeing the opposite.”

Canadian- based Palestinian Students and Scholars at Risk Network (PSSAR) told OMNI News that it has been pressuring the federal government on behalf of Palestinian students with similar situations to Nada’s.

“There are currently big hopes after resuming activity through the Gaza border and the reopening of the Rafah crossing, even in a limited scope,” said Ayman Oweida, Chair of the Board of Directors at PSSAR. “There is hope now that those students can exit to Egypt so they can complete their visa applications.”

In a statement emailed to OMNI News on Tuesday, the IRCC said that once applicants are able to exit Gaza and reach neighbouring countries, biometrics can be collected as part of the processing of their study permit application.

It added that “due to challenges beyond IRCC’s control,” it cannot predict processing times for regions like Gaza.

Nada remains hopeful, with a call to action from her fellow researchers and scholars.

“We are ready, willing, and able to contribute. Please reach out to your networks and advocate for our visa applications directly with IRCC. Our potential is waiting to be unleashed, and our contributions can enrich your labs and the global scientific community.”