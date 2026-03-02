Police investigate 3 separate shootings at Toronto businesses

Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred at businesses in the city’s northwest end early Monday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene at a commercial property near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West, at the border of North York and Vaughan, for reports of gunshots.

Police say businesses in the area were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Toronto police at the scene of a shooting at a business near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West on March 2, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

Later in the morning, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to GFL Environmental Inc. on Fenmar Drive near Weston Road in North York for reports of a shooting.

Police say the building was damaged. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Police investigate a shooting at GFL Environmental Inc. on Fenmar Drive near Weston Road in North York on March 2, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

A few minutes later, just after 5:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Belfield Road and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke for an unknown trouble at a business.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man in his 30s at the scene. Paramedics transported the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; however, it is not clear if his injuries are from the shooting.

Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle.

In all three incidents, investigators have not provided descriptions of a suspect or suspects at this time.