Case of measles reported in unvaccinated child in Durham Region

An individual suffering from measles is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 6, 2026 2:56 pm.

The Durham Region Health Department is warning the public after a case of measles was confirmed in an unvaccinated child.

An investigation into who may have been exposed to the virus has determined two locations at three different times where the child went.

The child was at Ritson North Urgent Care in Oshawa on Feb. 26 from 1:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on March 2 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Lakeridge Health Oshawa Emergency Department waiting room on March 2 from 11:25 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals at any of those locations during the specified times are asked to monitor for signs and symptoms. Those who were at the urgent care centre on Feb. 26 should watch for symptoms until March 19 while those at the two locations on March 2 should monitor until March 23.

Any person who has not had two doses of the measles vaccine is at risk of infection.

Symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat.

If you develop symptoms, stay home and do not go to work or school. You should call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital so they are able to prepare and prevent the spread of the measles virus.

