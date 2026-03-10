Former CBC anchor says the broadcaster ‘silenced and intimidated’ him

Former CBC journalist Travis Dhanraj waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage (CHPC) in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 12:47 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 1:02 pm.

OTTAWA — Former CBC television reporter and anchor Travis Dhanraj told a House of Commons committee today that the public broadcaster “silenced and intimidated” him.

When Dhanraj, who hosted “Canada Tonight,” announced his departure in an email to CBC staff in 2025 he called out what he claimed was a culture of “retaliation, exclusion and psychological harm.”

Appearing today before the House of Commons heritage committee studying the state of the journalism and media sectors in Canada, Dhanraj said the CBC created a “toxic culture where intimidation went unchecked.”

He said that while he was publicly held up as a “bold, diverse host,” the CBC’s stated commitment to diversity “contrasted with realities of tokenism.”

The Canadian Press has reached out to the CBC for comment.

In a video posted to his “Can’t Be Censored” podcast YouTube page last week, Dhanraj said he planned to “name names, describe decisions and paint a better picture about what happened inside the CBC” for the committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

