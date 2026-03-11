The Big Story

How the conflict in Iran is raising Canadians’ cost of living

A person pumps fuel in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 11, 2026 7:50 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 7:56 am.

The conflict in the Middle East is well into its second week, and just like rest of the world, Canadians are starting to see its impacts in our everyday lives – including at the gas station.

Correspondence from the White House only seems to be making it worse, with oil prices heading in every which direction after a false claim from U.S. Energy Minister Wright on the movement of an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. The critical passway has been effectively closed by the Iranian regime. 

Host Maria Kestane speaks to John Kirton, political science professor and director of the G7 Research Group for the University of Toronto. They discuss how Canadians can make sense of what they’re seeing in the Middle East, and how much worse of a hit their pockets could take.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
