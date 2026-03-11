4-year-old dies after potential fall from Mississauga apartment building: Peel police

The exterior of a building in Mississauga near Square One and city hall where a four-year-old child was found. CITYNEWS / David Zura

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 11, 2026 11:54 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 2:16 pm.

Peel Regional Police officers say a four-year-old has died after potentially falling from an apartment unit near Square One in Mississauga earlier in the week.

A spokesperson confirmed to CityNews in a statement that emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Duke of York Boulevard and City Centre Drive, just west of Square One and close to Mississauga city hall, at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

They said the incident was classified as a “medical assist” call after receiving reports the child was found on the ground outside the building.

The spokesperson said officers received reports that the child may have fallen from a balcony.

Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Peel Regional Police didn’t share the details of the call until after published media reports advised of the child’s death on Wednesday.

“As this remains an active and sensitive investigation, we are unable to release further details at this time,” the statement said.

“The death of a child is an extremely sensitive matter. Given the circumstances surrounding this incident and the fact that it remains under active investigation, it was determined a social post would not be appropriate.”

