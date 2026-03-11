New Vaughan facility for adults living with dementia aims to ease caregiver burnout

A growing number of Canadians are taking care of loved ones living with dementia. Now, a new facility in York Region is trying to ease that burden by offering short-term residential care so that caregivers can finally take a break.

Community leaders gathered in Vaughan on Tuesday to officially cut the ribbon on the region’s first-ever residential respite care centre for adults living with dementia.

Care as One’s home-like facility called CIBPA Place allows people living with dementia to stay from two nights to two weeks, while trained staff provide around-the-clock care at a cost of around $100 per night.

“We’re going to care for up to five residents at any given time,” explained Joseph Gulizia, a board member with Care as One. “It’s an overnight environment, and with people living with dementia you need to keep them active. There are different rooms, quiet rooms, TV rooms, bedrooms, and a beautiful country kitchen.”

The centre is operated by CHATS, Community and Home Assistance to Seniors, and was made possible through donations from community groups, businesses, and supporters.

Among them is Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri, who says the project hits close to home for his family.

“My dad continues to struggle with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and it’s always a difficult one for the whole family,” Staffieri said. “So it’s been a while in the making, and I’m just so proud of the community coming together to build this.”

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca was also in attendance. He lost his father to dementia and says a place like this would have meant a lot to his family.

“It means that the individual suffering with dementia will have a peaceful, tranquil place in which to spend some time. And it means their families, that first ring of family that have to endure dealing with what is a horrible, horrible disease, will get some relief.”

Staff at CHATS say the centre was designed to feel more like a home than a medical facility. The renovated heritage house includes private bedrooms, shared living spaces, and programs meant to keep residents comfortable and socially engaged during their stay.

“Certainly the people who will be staying here will be given a safe, comfortable, hopefully socially engaged environment,” said Christina Bisanz, CEO of CHATS. “But truly the ones who will benefit are the family caregivers. The people who at this point are so burned out, so overwhelmed by the demands of having to look after (loved ones) that they have to give up so much of their lives.

“This will give them back some time that they can take for themselves, to regroup, re-energize, and really take care of themselves so they’re in a better position to take care of their loved ones.”

The need for similar facilities is only expected to grow.

More than 770,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia, and that number is projected to reach nearly one million by 2030.

Organizers say the centre is expected to begin welcoming guests later this month.

Rogers is the parent company of this website and its affiliates