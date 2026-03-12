The Big Story

Shame vs. empathy: addressing vaccine hesitancy 

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont., on March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 12, 2026 8:09 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 8:23 am.

From growing unvaccinated in an anti-science household, to becoming an immunologist and vaccine advocate, Dr. Elisabeth Marnik knows what it’s like being shamed for not rolling up her sleeves. She says in a climate of rising mis/disinformation in the healthcare world, empathy will always win.

Host Catherine Jette speaks to Dr. Marnik about her experience, what lead her to becoming an immunologist, and how approaching vaccine hesitancy with empathy will prove more resourceful than using shame.

