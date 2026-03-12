Shame vs. empathy: addressing vaccine hesitancy 

From growing unvaccinated in an anti-science household, to becoming an immunologist and vaccine advocate, Dr. Elisabeth Marnik knows what it’s like being shamed for not rolling up her sleeves. She says in a climate of rising mis/disinformation in the healthcare world, empathy will always win.

Host Catherine Jette speaks to Dr. Marnik about her experience, what lead her to becoming an immunologist, and how approaching vaccine hesitancy with empathy will prove more resourceful than using shame.