Maple Leafs top Ducks to end losing streak, lose Matthews to knee injury

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews (34) is injured by a knee-on-knee hit by Anaheim Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas (7) in Toronto on Thursday, March 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 12, 2026 9:26 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 9:55 pm.

William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal on a power play 36 seconds into the third period as the Maple Leafs came back from a 3-1 deficit to top the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 and snap an eight-game slide Thursday on a night that saw Toronto lose captain Auston Matthews to injury.

Matias Maccelli, with a goal and two assists, Matthews, John Tavares and Benoit-Olivier Groulx, against his former team, provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (28-27-11).

Matthew Knies chipped in three assists to go along with an empty-net goal. Nylander added two assists of his own for a three-point performance. Joseph Woll made 36 saves.

Matthews ended a 12-game goal drought — the second longest of his career — but took a knee-on-knee hit from Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas with four minutes left in the second period. The centre stayed down favouring his left leg before being helped to the locker room. Gudas was assessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct.

Gudas, captain of the Ducks, has been suspended four times in his NHL career, with the last coming in 2019. He also was responsible for the hit that injured Canada captain Sidney Crosby at the Olympics.

Cutter Gauthier, Ian Moore, Pavel Mintyukov and Alex Killorn scored for Anaheim (36-26-3). Lukas Dostal stopped 23 shots as the Pacific Division-leading Ducks fell to 15-5-0 over their last 20 games. Jeffrey Viel had two assists.

The Maple Leafs are an ugly 1-6-2 since the Olympic break to sink any realistic hope of a 10th straight playoff appearance. The Original Six franchise won at home for the first time since Jan. 10 to end a 0-6-2 stretch at Scotiabank Arena.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Rugged winger Michael Pezzetta made his Toronto debut. The 27-year-old local product was recalled earlier in the day from the American Hockey League, where he’s registered four goals, six assists and 52 penalty minutes across 37 games. Pezzetta had a spirited fight with Viel one second after the opening faceoff.

Ducks: The club leads the Pacific with 75 points but would be below the playoff cutline in the Eastern Conference. 

KEY MOMENT

Matthews tried to avoid Gudas in the slot in the second with his team down 3-2, but took a direct hit to his left knee from the hard-nosed blueliner. Tavares scored on the ensuing power play before Nylander gave Toronto the lead on the same man advantage early in the third.

KEY STAT

Anaheim has lost eight straight in Toronto dating back to Dec. 19, 2016. The Maple Leafs have also won six in a row overall against Thursday’s opponent.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. 

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in south Etobicoke

A man has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in south Etobicoke. Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Brow...

1h ago

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to the GTA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

2h ago

City councillor proposes city-run grocery store to tackle rising food costs

For many Torontonians, the weekly grocery run has become stressful. From produce to pantry staples, the cost of food continues to climb, pushing more people toward food banks and leaving some neighbourhoods...

2h ago

Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning's shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda...

4h ago

