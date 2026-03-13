Ontario to give retailers the option of opening on Family Day and Victoria Day

Shoppers hold bags of items as they pass through Eaton Centre on Boxing Day in Toronto, on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2026 1:13 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 1:32 pm.

TORONTO — Stores across Ontario could soon open on Family Day and Victoria Day under a new bill the provincial government plans to introduce.

The announcement came via a news release today, but was first signalled last month by Premier Doug Ford, who noted he couldn’t shop at Home Depot on Family Day.

He said he believes all malls and shops should have the option of opening that day so businesses can make money and employees can earn holiday pay, if they want.

The government says retail business holiday rules vary across Ontario right now, so by removing Victoria Day and Family Day from the list of holidays on which most stores have to close, it harmonizes the approach provincewide.

The bill would not change employee rights, including public holiday pay, premium pay and the right for many retail employees to refuse work on a public holiday.

The government says it hopes to have the law enacted in time for this year’s Victoria Day on May 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

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