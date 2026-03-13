‘Overwhelmed’ mom of Tumbler Ridge victim Maya Gebala wants no more mail

VANCOUVER — The mother of Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala says they have been “overwhelmed” by letters and packages from well wishers and she’s asking them to stop sending any more.

Cia Edmonds says in a social media post that her gravely ill 12-year-old daughter is “deteriorating mentally and physically” and the family cannot handle the volume of mail.

She says they have received more than 1,500 pieces of mail since posting an address on social media, and while they are “extremely grateful,” supporters should “kindly hold off” sending more.

Gebala was shot three times and suffered severe brain injuries in the Feb. 10 mass shooting that left eight victims dead in the remote B.C. community.

Edmonds says the family is “desperately trying to transfer out” of the Vancouver hospital where her daughter is being cared for and they may need a storage unit for all the mail.

She says she initially reached out for letters of support in recognition of the power of “collective love and positivity,” but they are now receiving daily batches of 50 or so pieces of mail.

Edmonds shared photos of stacks of boxes, including Amazon packages, as well as bundles of other mail.

“We aren’t able to get through it fast enough. It is literally everywhere,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026. 2026.

The Canadian Press