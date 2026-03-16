Police trying to identify suspect in 2025 Aurora home invasion

Security images of a suspect in a home invasion investigation. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 16, 2026 11:12 am.

York Regional Police have re-released images of a suspect in a 2025 home invasion in Aurora as they seek to identify him more than a year after he allegedly barged into a home and assaulted two people.

In a release Monday, investigators conceded that they had “no significant leads to date” and appealed to the public for help.

The incident occurred on March 6, 2025, when a female resident at home in the Murray Drive and Kennedy Street area answered aggressive knocking at her front door at around 11:20 a.m.

When she opened the door, police say a male suspect forced his way inside and tried to restrain her. Investigators say a second victim, who was also at the residence, attempted to intervene and was violently assaulted.

Police say he didn’t make any demands for valuables and didn’t steal anything before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Both victims suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, around six feet tall and between 175 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black balaclava, a black puffy coat, black pants and black boot-like footwear.

Images of the male suspect were later obtained from security cameras at a store in the area of Yonge Street and Murray Drive on the day of the offence.

“York Regional Police would like to warn the community to always know who is at your door before opening it,” a release states.

“This can be done from a window where the person would not be able to see you, for example, a second-floor or living room window. If you can, use security cameras or peepholes to verify who is at the door before opening it.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's like a punch in the gut': Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes, but it may be futile as Peel Region moves full steam ahead to clear the land they live...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto Hydro issues 2nd false outage alert in a week, blames technical glitch in new automated system

Toronto Hydro is reviewing its automated alert system after issuing another incorrect outage notification — the second false report in just over a week. Early Monday morning, Toronto Hydro's official...

1h ago

Teens found riding in trunk as 17‑year‑old going 202 km/h charged with stunt driving

A 17‑year‑old G2 driver from Welland, Ont., is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he was caught travelling 202 km/h on Highway 406 — and officers later discovered two...

1h ago

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible in GTHA on Monday, temperatures to plummet overnight

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are under a special weather statement for strong winds until at least Tuesday morning. A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the City of Hamilton,...

4h ago

Top Stories

'It's like a punch in the gut': Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes, but it may be futile as Peel Region moves full steam ahead to clear the land they live...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto Hydro issues 2nd false outage alert in a week, blames technical glitch in new automated system

Toronto Hydro is reviewing its automated alert system after issuing another incorrect outage notification — the second false report in just over a week. Early Monday morning, Toronto Hydro's official...

1h ago

Teens found riding in trunk as 17‑year‑old going 202 km/h charged with stunt driving

A 17‑year‑old G2 driver from Welland, Ont., is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he was caught travelling 202 km/h on Highway 406 — and officers later discovered two...

1h ago

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible in GTHA on Monday, temperatures to plummet overnight

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are under a special weather statement for strong winds until at least Tuesday morning. A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the City of Hamilton,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Proposed AIDS memorial renovation sparks concern among advocates

Advocates are sounding concern over proposed renovations to Barbara Hall Park, the location of one of Canada's biggest AIDS memorials, and how to preserve the history of the area.

2h ago

3:26
Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

3:57
Oscars 2026: The top winners of the night

The 98th Academy Awards saw major wins for 'One Battle After Another' and some first-time Oscar nominated actors; here's a recap of the biggest night in Hollywood.

4h ago

1:49
Special weather statement for GTA calling for gusty winds

The temperatures will start off mild on Monday but the strong winds are expected to bring in colder conditions tonight and into Tuesday.

5h ago

2:50
Gas prices rise 10 cents this weekend as GTA drivers adjust to increases

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with drivers at an east-end gas station along the Lakeshore.

18h ago

More Videos