Police trying to identify suspect in 2025 Aurora home invasion

York Regional Police have re-released images of a suspect in a 2025 home invasion in Aurora as they seek to identify him more than a year after he allegedly barged into a home and assaulted two people.

In a release Monday, investigators conceded that they had “no significant leads to date” and appealed to the public for help.

The incident occurred on March 6, 2025, when a female resident at home in the Murray Drive and Kennedy Street area answered aggressive knocking at her front door at around 11:20 a.m.

When she opened the door, police say a male suspect forced his way inside and tried to restrain her. Investigators say a second victim, who was also at the residence, attempted to intervene and was violently assaulted.

Police say he didn’t make any demands for valuables and didn’t steal anything before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Both victims suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, around six feet tall and between 175 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black balaclava, a black puffy coat, black pants and black boot-like footwear.

Images of the male suspect were later obtained from security cameras at a store in the area of Yonge Street and Murray Drive on the day of the offence.

“York Regional Police would like to warn the community to always know who is at your door before opening it,” a release states.

“This can be done from a window where the person would not be able to see you, for example, a second-floor or living room window. If you can, use security cameras or peepholes to verify who is at the door before opening it.”