Edward Pottinger, founder of iconic Toronto Caribbean restaurant The Real Jerk, dies at 69

Edward Pottinger. Photo credit: New Haven Funeral Centre

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 17, 2026 6:57 pm.

The founder of the iconic Toronto Caribbean restaurant The Real Jerk, Edward Pottinger, has died at the age of 69.

Pottinger was born in Jamaica before coming to Canada, bringing along his lifelong passion for Caribbean cooking.

“The ﬂavours, traditions, and spirit of Jamaica shaped not only his recipes but also the warm hospitality he brought to everyone he met,” read his obituary.

“He was often the life of the party, dancing to lively Caribbean music with customers, family, and friends.”

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Pottinger and his wife Lily first opened the restaurant in 1984 at Greenwood Avenue and Queen Street East before moving down the street to Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East where The Real Jerk spent two decades.

Their third move to the current location at Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street East in 2013 after a new owner purchased the building.

The Real Jerk also made headlines in 2016 when Rihanna, alongside Drake, filmed a part of her music video “Work” in the Riverdale spot.

In lieu of flowers, Edward’s family asked for donations to the urology or cancer care teams at Humber River Hospital.

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