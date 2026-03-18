Canadian ships stuck in Persian Gulf as blockade of Strait of Hormuz continues

OTTAWA — Two Canadian cargo ships are stuck in the Persian Gulf and unable to pass through the blocked Strait of Hormuz as the war in Iran continues.

The two ships, owned by Quebec-based Desgagnés, were hauling general cargo to ports in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Nunatsiaq News was the first to report on the ships being stuck and the company tells The Canadian Press the ships have been there since before the start of the conflict.

The current war began when Iran was attacked by the U.S. and Israel on Feb. 28 and Iranian strikes and reports of mines have limited traffic through the Strait of Hormuz since early March.

While nearly 20 ships have been attacked in the area, The Associated Press reports Iran has let nearly 90 ships pass through, most of them Iranian.

The two Desgagnés ships are flying the flag of Barbados because its 30 crewmen are all foreign nationals, and the company says there are no Canadians aboard and it will not risk passing through the strait until it is safe to do so.