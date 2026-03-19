The Big Story

Can the Canadian Armed Forces keep out white supremacists?

A Canadian flag is shown on a soldier during an announcement at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 19, 2026 7:20 am.

A recent investigation exposed several members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) had accounts on a whites-only dating site that worked to allegedly promote white supremacy ideology. It comes almost a year after the RCMP arrested four men, including CAF members for allegedly plotting to forcibly take over land in Quebec using military weapons.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Dr. David Hofmann, the director of the criminology and criminal justice program at the University of New Brunswick, and an expert on far-right extremism and violence, to discuss how – or if – the CAF is able to sift out white supremacists from their recruitment, why militaries are so attractive to white nationalists, and how the CAF takes action once an extremist is identified.

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