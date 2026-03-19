Canada, U.S. markets fall in late-morning trading amid escalating war in Middle East

A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 19, 2026 11:22 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2026 1:33 pm.

Markets in Canada and the U.S. continued another day of declines in late-morning trading on Thursday as tensions in the Middle East intensified, pushing oil prices up.

The S&P/TSX composite index tumbled 521.12 points at 31,791.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 345.98 points at 45,879.17. The S&P 500 index was down 36.23 points at 6,588.47, while the Nasdaq composite was down 134.87 points at 22,017.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.85 cents US compared with 72.96 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.14 at US$96.59 per barrel.

The April gold contract was down US$286.10 at US$4,610.10 an ounce.

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