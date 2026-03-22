Iconic Toronto music store Steve’s closing its doors on Sunday

Exterior of Steve's Music Store on Queen Street West in Toronto is shown in this undated photo. GOOGLE

By John Marchesan

Posted March 22, 2026 9:48 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2026 9:51 am.

An iconic Toronto music store will be closing its doors for the final time on Sunday as part of a broader restructuring effort.

After six decades in business, Steve’s Music Store is closing its stores across Quebec and Ontario, leaving only its flagship location in downtown Montreal.

The music equipment retailer founded by the late Steve Kirman says the closures are necessary to reposition the business to better compete with online retailers.

“Over the past several years, we have operated in an environment marked by significant disruption across the sector,” read a statement posted on the retailer’s website. “Despite various efforts to adapt, we continue to face mounting financial pressure, which, after reviewing all our options, ultimately led to the current restructuring proceedings.”

The music store has been a staple for performers since 1965, known for its iconic motto: “Try before you buy.” From a single storefront in Montreal, the chain expanded to two more locations in Quebec as well as Ottawa and Toronto.

The Toronto location opened its doors under the black and yellow sign on Queen Street West near Spadina Avenue in 1977, at a time when Toronto’s music scene was exploding alongside the rise of the punk movement.

The current owners say that while the brick-and-morter business is shutting down, it plans to continue operating as an online retailer.

With files from Montreal’s Zachary Cheung

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