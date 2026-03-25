Oakville Catholic priest charged with sexual assault

A Catholic priest employed at an Oakville church has been charged with sexual assault.

Halton police say they opened an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault in early February. It was allegedly committed against a woman while she was volunteering at an Oakville church.

Reverend Ranjan D’Sa, 53, of Oakville has been charged with one count of sexual assault as a result of the investigation.

D’Sa has been a member of the clergy since 2010 and has worked at St. Dominic’s Roman Catholic Church since 2016.

Investigators are concerned there may be more alleged victims and ask anyone with information on D’Sa to contact police.